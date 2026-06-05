Turning trash into opportunity: EcoGreen empowers 109 youth, women and vulnerable groups in Techiman

In a bold effort to address two of Ghana’s most pressing challenges, youth unemployment and climate change, EcoGreen Oases Legacy has successfully trained 109 beneficiaries in Techiman, Bono East region, with practical green skills aimed at transforming waste into wealth and creating sustainable livelihoods.

The three-day Green Skills Training Programme, held from June 1 to 3, 2026, at the Akina City Hotel in Techiman, brought together youth, women, returnees, and persons with disabilities from across the Bono East Region. Participants were equipped with hands-on skills in recycling, upcycling, green entrepreneurship, digital business development, financial literacy, and enterprise management.

The initiative is being implemented by EcoGreen Oases Legacy with support from development partners, including the German Sparkassenstiftung Western Africa (DSIK), the Ghanaian European Centre for Jobs, Migration and Development (GEC), and GIZ.

The programme forms part of a broader intervention supported by GEC, the European Union (EU), and GIZ aimed at empowering returnees, youth, women, and vulnerable groups with practical, market-relevant skills that promote economic reintegration, entrepreneurship, and long-term resilience.

Through this partnership, beneficiaries are being equipped not only with technical skills but also with the confidence and opportunities needed to build sustainable livelihoods while contributing to environmental sustainability and local economic development.

The initiative forms part of EcoGreen Oases Legacy’s broader mission to empower vulnerable groups with practical, market-driven skills while advancing climate action and environmental sustainability.

Participants learned how to convert discarded materials into marketable products, demonstrating that what is often viewed as waste can become a valuable economic resource.

Representing the Omanhene of the Techiman Traditional Area, Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, the Special Guest of Honour, Nana Kwame Brafi, the New Onyinasehene, commended EcoGreen Oases Legacy for implementing an intervention that addresses both environmental degradation and unemployment simultaneously.

He emphasised the critical role of skills development and innovation in empowering young people to become self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to local economic development.

The Guest of Honour, Nana Ati Adjei, Chief of Mateso and Head of Endoscopy at Holy Family Hospital, also lauded the initiative and encouraged participants to take advantage of the knowledge and opportunities presented to them.

He stressed that sustainable development requires communities to embrace innovation while protecting the environment for future generations.

The programme attracted a distinguished gathering of traditional leaders, medical professionals, financial institutions, religious leaders, development practitioners, and community stakeholders.

Among them were Nana Afia Kunadu Yeboah, the 3rd Runner of GMB 2025, Dr. Felix Aninagyei, Physician Specialist and Gastroenterologist at Holy Family Hospital; Dr. Angela Prah, Head of the Emergency Unit at Holy Family Hospital; Hanna Darmoe, a Rotational Nurse from Germany; Mr. John Banyuuro, Techiman Branch Manager of Zenith Bank and his staff; Nana Darkoaa Akumfi-Ameyaw (Ahenema Hemaa); Melvina Abena Ntiamoah Mensah (Face of Apor); Juliana Aboagyewaa (Queen of Mateso); Sr. Sheila Lieru (Medical Mission Sisters), Sr. Molty Maria George (Missionary Sisters of Mary Immaculate), Sr. Justina Kuumwaar (Medical Mission Sisters), Sr. Merin Philip (Missionary Sisters of Mary Immaculate), Mr. Anane (Goil Manager, Techiman), Paster Oheneba Kusi Amoah (Head Pastor, Oil for Light Ministry), Nana Serwaa Yeboah (Akwamu Hemaa), Nana Afena Tebiri (Akwamuhene, Mateso, Nana Nyarko Abronoma Sikapa (Faaman Kontrihemaa), Nana Akuoko Sarpong (Mateso Kyeame) Nana Karikari Asumang (Mateso Kurontihene, Nana Akomprah Philip (Kyeame), Nana Asibu, Nana Serwaa Bonsu, Nana Agyenim Boateng and several other traditional authorities and community leaders.

A major highlight of the programme was the assurance by Zenith Bank of its readiness to support viable businesses emerging from the training with access to financial services and entrepreneurial support.

This commitment provided participants with renewed confidence that the skills acquired could translate into sustainable income-generating ventures.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Queen Nihad Titiaka Oases Ibrahim, Founder and Executive Director of EcoGreen Oases Legacy and Winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2024, described climate action as not only an environmental responsibility but also an economic opportunity.

“Climate action must move beyond conversations and become a tool for economic empowerment. Every discarded plastic bottle, tyre, fabric, or waste material represents an opportunity waiting to be transformed into income, jobs, and sustainable livelihoods.

The future belongs to communities that can turn environmental challenges into economic opportunities. Through green skills, we are not only protecting the planet; we are creating jobs, restoring dignity, and building resilient communities for generations to come.”

She also used the opportunity to thank DSIK, GEC, GIZ, EU, Alhaji Ali Abubakari, the owner of Akina City Hotel and Nana Ati Adjei. She further noted that EcoGreen Oases Legacy is committed to building a nationwide movement of climate-conscious entrepreneurs who can drive local development while contributing to Ghana’s sustainability goals.

The training itself was delivered by a team of highly experienced facilitators who combined technical expertise with practical mentorship to ensure participants gained both knowledge and hands-on skills.

The facilitation team included Mr. Arnold Andrew Asafu-Adjeye, an international media and communications consultant and mentorship coach, who led sessions on entrepreneurship and financial literacy; Queen Nihad Titiaka Oases Ibrahim, who provided strategic direction on climate action and programme vision; Mr. Mohammed Alhassan, who spearheaded the upcycling and product development sessions with intensive hands-on demonstrations; Mr. Emmanuel Nyame Asare, who supported the upcycling and product development sessions with technical assistance; Mrs. Anthoinet Ohene-Amoah, who facilitated digital and business skills training and served as Co-MC; Mr. Emmanuel Kwame Agyemang (Daakyehene), who guided participants on marketing and enterprise development and served as Co-MC; Mr. Lisbon Odame, who provided media technical assistance; and Prince A. A. Sadat, Project Coordinator, who played a central role in programme coordination, training delivery, and participant engagement.

The practical nature of the programme enabled participants to design and produce various upcycled products while developing business models around them.

The training focused not only on skill acquisition but also on ensuring that participants could transform their learning into viable enterprises capable of generating income and creating employment opportunities.

One of the most inspiring moments of the event was the presentation of awards and start-up support to the best-performing team and outstanding participants. The support package was designed to help beneficiaries transition from training to enterprise creation. Each participant also received a certificate.

Presenting the awards, Prince A. A. Sadat, Project Coordinator for EcoGreen Oases Legacy, described the initiative as the beginning of a larger transformation agenda.

“This is just the beginning of greater things to come. We congratulate the winners and encourage all beneficiaries to embrace challenges, pursue excellence, and remain committed to continuous learning.

Anytime I meet young people, I always encourage them to network intentionally and build meaningful relationships because opportunities often come through the people we meet and the connections we maintain.”

The Techiman training builds on the success of EcoGreen Oases Legacy’s earlier intervention under this same Project in Tamale, where 113 beneficiaries were similarly equipped with green skills and entrepreneurship training.

The organisation has so far trained about 500 beneficiaries in Green entrepreneurship and hopes to expand the initiative to additional regions across Ghana, creating a new generation of environmentally conscious entrepreneurs capable of turning climate challenges into economic opportunities.

As Ghana continues to grapple with unemployment, waste management challenges, and the impacts of climate change, initiatives such as EcoGreen Oases Legacy’s Green Skills Training Programme are demonstrating that sustainable solutions can emerge when environmental responsibility is combined with entrepreneurship, innovation, and community empowerment.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.