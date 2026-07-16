Tourism Minister calls for revival of reading culture among the youth

Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, has called for a coordinated national effort to revive the reading culture among Ghanaian children and young people.

She said all stakeholders, including parents, schools, publishers, writers and players in the creative industry, must work together to nurture a lifelong love for reading and position books as an essential tool for national development.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the leadership of the Ghana International Book Fair (GIBF), Madam Gomashie stressed the need for stronger collaboration and sustained partnerships to enhance the impact of literacy initiatives across the country.

She urged institutions and organisations involved in promoting literature, education and culture to work more closely, and encouraged the GIBF to align its activities with other book-related events and initiatives to foster long-term partnerships across the creative ecosystem.

“I believe each domain depends on the other, and working in silos will not be to our benefit,” she said.

Madam Gomashie noted that greater collaboration among stakeholders would strengthen Ghana’s cultural and literary landscape while inspiring more children and young people to embrace reading.

In his remarks, Mr. Ernest Oppong, President of the GIBF, who led the delegation, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to promoting literacy and preserving Ghana’s literary heritage through educational programmes, book exhibitions and reading promotion activities.

He said the GIBF would continue to work with the Ministry to promote literacy, strengthen Ghana’s reading culture and advance the country’s cultural development agenda.

Mr. Oppong, however, highlighted some of the challenges confronting the organisation of the annual Ghana International Book Fair and appealed for increased collaboration and support to sustain the initiative.

He also commended the Ministry for revising the National Cultural Policy, describing it as a significant step towards promoting Ghana’s cultural and creative industries.

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