Ghana Medical Trust Fund donates items to support Homowo Festival

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) has donated assorted items to the Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, in support of this year's Homowo Festival.
The presentation was made during a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse Palace by the Fund's Administrator, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, accompanied by Board Member Dr Adu Agyei Gyamfi and members of the management team.
As part of the donation, the Ghana Medical Trust Fund presented 100 boxes of bottled water and 100 boxes of assorted soft drinks to support activities marking the annual traditional festival.
Receiving the items, the Ga Mantse expressed appreciation to the Fund for the gesture, describing it as a demonstration of respect for Ghana's cultural heritage and traditions.
He commended the Ghana Medical Trust Fund for combining its healthcare mission with efforts to support important national and cultural events, noting that such partnerships strengthen the bond between traditional institutions and national development initiatives.
The donation formed part of the Trust Fund's broader engagement with traditional leaders across the country to deepen collaboration, increase awareness of its interventions and strengthen support for improving access to specialised healthcare for Ghanaians.
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