International Boxing Clash to headline launch of 2026 GaDangme Homowo Festival

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An international boxing contest between Ghana's Musah Rahman Lawson and Nigeria's Raimi Isiaka will headline the official launch of the 2026 GaDangme Homowo Festival Celebrations, GaDangme Youth Sports Festival, Tourism Programme and Awards on Friday, July 31, 2026, at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.
The highly anticipated bout is expected to serve as the centerpiece of the launch ceremony, which begins at 6:30 p.m., and is anticipated to attract boxing enthusiasts, traditional leaders, government officials, diplomats and members of the public.
Ahead of the contest, the official weigh-in and face-off between the two boxers will take place on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Gbese Mantse Palace in Accra.
The event is expected to generate excitement among boxing fans and provide the fighters with their final opportunity to size up each other before fight night.
Organized by the GaDangme Unity Organization, this year's celebrations are under the theme, "Unity, Peace and Development in the GaDangme States," highlighting the organization's commitment to fostering social cohesion, preserving the cultural heritage of the GaDangme people and promoting youth empowerment through sports and tourism.
The launch will officially usher in a five-month calendar of activities scheduled to run from August 7 to December 30, 2026.
The programme will feature sporting competitions, cultural performances, tourism initiatives, entertainment events and awards aimed at strengthening unity and showcasing the rich traditions of the GaDangme Traditional Area.
The GaDangme Unity Organization, a legally registered body, has organised the annual Homowo sporting and tourism programmes for more than two decades. Working closely with the Traditional Authorities of the GaDangme States, the Organization has consistently championed youth development and supported vulnerable members of society despite financial constraints.
The launch is expected to attract an array of distinguished guests, including members of the clergy, representatives of religious bodies, the diplomatic corps, sector ministers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), chief executive officers of media organisations, traditional rulers, chiefs and residents from across the GaDangme Traditional Area.
The Organization has appealed to corporate institutions, development partners and individuals to support the successful staging of the 2026 Homowo Festival Celebrations, GaDangme Youth Sports Festival and Tourism Programme.
According to the organisers, the celebrations are designed to promote peaceful coexistence, unity and collaboration among the youth, traditional authorities and communities within the GaDangme States while contributing to tourism development and cultural preservation in Ghana.
As part of the celebrations, sponsors and partners will be recognised for their contributions and will have the opportunity to present trophies, medals, certificates, prizes and awards to outstanding participants.
The announcement was jointly signed by Edward Coleman, President of the GaDangme Youth, and Nii Shippi Odartey II, Director of Administration of the GaDangme Unity Organization.
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