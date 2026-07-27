Glasgow 2026: Ramatu Quaye eliminated after round 16 Flyweight loss to Canada’s Wall Amber-Jane

Ramatu Quaye became the latest Ghanaian boxer to be eliminated after suffering a round-of-16 loss to Canada’s Wall Amber-Jane.

Quaye lost via a unanimous decision to Amber-Jane, after all five judges scored the fight against her.

She was knocked down on three occasions, first in the second round, and twice in the third round as she struggled in the Flyweight contest.

It was therefore not surprising when four of the judges scored the fight 24 – 30 against her, while the other, Mouhsine SOUILMI from Morocco, scored it 23 – 30 against Quaye.

Quaye’s exit means all three ladies who have fought for Ghana at this tournament failed to win their contests.

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