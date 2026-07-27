Boxing

Glasgow 2026: Ramatu Quaye eliminated after round 16 Flyweight loss to Canada’s Wall Amber-Jane

Source: Victor Atsu Tamakloe  
  27 July 2026 1:29pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ramatu Quaye became the latest Ghanaian boxer to be eliminated after suffering a round-of-16 loss to Canada’s Wall Amber-Jane.

Quaye lost via a unanimous decision to Amber-Jane, after all five judges scored the fight against her.

She was knocked down on three occasions, first in the second round, and twice in the third round as she struggled in the Flyweight contest.

It was therefore not surprising when four of the judges scored the fight 24 – 30 against her, while the other, Mouhsine SOUILMI from Morocco, scored it 23 – 30 against Quaye.

Quaye’s exit means all three ladies who have fought for Ghana at this tournament failed to win their contests.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group