Ghana makes history with international karting debut

Ghana will make history in October when it officially competes in an international karting event outside the country for the first time.

Three Ghanaian drivers, Jihad in the senior category, and juniors Kloe and Ezra - will represent the country at the launch of the Karting Africa Championship Series in Benguela, Angola.

The event will take place at the Santos Peras Track on October 10 and 11, bringing together drivers as the new championship begins to establish a continental pathway for young African racers.

For the Ghanaian team, the occasion is about more than competition.

The drivers will arrive on the grid carrying the national colours, with red, gold and green helmets featuring the Black Star — a symbol of a country making its first official appearance on the international karting stage.

The championship launch is also expected to help shape the Karting Africa Championship Series ahead of its full rollout in 2027.

Ghana's participation is supported by the National Sports Authority, with the event hosted by the Federation of Angolan Motorsport.

For Jihad, Kloe and Ezra, the aim is not only to compete but also to open the door for more Ghanaian drivers to follow.

They may be the first Ghanaian representatives at the event, but organisers hope they will not be the last.

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