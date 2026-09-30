Ghana eyes stronger trade ties as Australia hosts multicultural trade and investment forum

Ghana is set to deepen its economic and cultural engagement with Australia as Sydney prepares to host the Ghana–Australia Multicultural & Investment Forum (GAIF) 2026, a two-day gathering billed as a flagship platform for building trade, tourism, agriculture and investment bridges between the two countries.

The forum, scheduled for October 13–14, 2026, at the PARKROYAL Parramatta in Sydney, is expected to draw more than 500 delegates, including government representatives - Deputy Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Agriculture James Gyakye Quayson and John Dumelo. Investors, multinational companies, entrepreneurs, startups, diaspora leaders and industry experts.

Why Australia matters to Ghana

Organisers say the event is designed to translate goodwill between the two nations into concrete business outcomes. The forum is being organised in collaboration with the Ghana High Commission, the Ghana Tourism Authority, and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

The initiative, according to organisers, is a response to a long-standing gap in high-level engagement between the two countries. It notes that Ghana and Australia share a relationship "grounded in democratic governance, economic cooperation, and mutual respect," with bilateral engagement gaining momentum in mining, agriculture, education, infrastructure and emerging technologies in recent years. Organisers again point to Australia's growing interest in Africa as an investment frontier, aligning with Ghana's position as a gateway to West African markets under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Organisers set Ambitious target

The forum's focus areas span six sectors: trade and investment, tourism and culture, agriculture and agribusiness, technology and innovation, diaspora engagement, and real estate. Organisers describe Ghana's diaspora community in Australia as a critical bridge between the two nations, citing its role in remittances, entrepreneurship, skills transfer and cultural diplomacy.

The Forum will include a high-level panel on trade and investment opportunities, sector-specific breakout sessions, diaspora engagement discussions, and business-to-business matchmaking sessions aimed at pairing Ghanaian and Australian companies.

Diaspora as a Bridge

A cultural showcase featuring Ghanaian music, dance, fashion and cuisine will also form part of the event, alongside a closing session expected to produce a communiqué and announce new partnerships.

Organisers are targeting ambitious numbers for the gathering, projecting 20-plus speakers, 200-plus corporate participants, more than 100 million dollars in deals, and over 30 bankable projects emerging from the two days.

Government and institutional buy-in is expected to be prominent. Participants are drawn from the Ghana High Commission in Australia, Australian government agencies including the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), and some Ghanaian ministers of state covering trade, tourism and investment promotion and financial institutions.

What happens after the forum

Organisers say the event will not end with the closing session. Plans for post-event engagement include publishing an investment insights report, sharing media coverage and highlights, launching a digital platform for continued collaboration, and beginning preparations for future editions of the forum.

For Ghana, the forum represents another attempt to position the country as a preferred investment destination in Africa, building on its diplomatic and diaspora ties with Australia to court fresh capital across agriculture, mining, tourism and technology.

Registration and sponsorship

Registration for the forum is open through the event's official ticketing platform, with sponsorship opportunities also being offered to financial institutions, mining and energy firms, tourism brands, and multinational corporations operating across both regions.

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