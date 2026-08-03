Boxing officials urge NSA and Ghana Sports Fund to invest in grassroots athlete development

Boxing officials have called on the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ghana Sports Fund to increase investment in grassroots sports, saying Ghana's long-term success at international competitions depends on developing young talent from an early age.

The appeal was made during a meeting with the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, and the Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, Dr David Kofi Wuaku, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Games.

The officials stressed that Ghana needs a structured athlete development system that identifies and nurtures talent from schools through the junior ranks to elite competition.

According to them, such an approach would ensure the country always has a strong pool of athletes ready to represent Ghana at major international events instead of relying on short-term preparations.

They proposed the organisation of regular school and youth competitions to expose young athletes to competitive sport while creating opportunities to identify and develop future champions.

The officials argued that sustained investment in grassroots sports would improve Ghana's prospects of winning medals at future Commonwealth Games, Olympic Games and other international competitions.

They also appealed to the Ghana Sports Fund to continue prioritising athlete development, youth programmes and high-performance preparation, describing the Fund as a key partner in transforming the country's sporting landscape.

The meeting formed part of a series of engagements between Dr Wuaku and Team Ghana athletes and officials at the Commonwealth Games, with discussions focusing on athlete welfare, sports funding and long-term strategies to improve Ghana's performance on the international stage.

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