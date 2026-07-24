Boxing

Glasgow 2026: Ghanaian boxer Abdul Wahid Omar eliminated after unanimous points defeat to Patris Mughalzai

Source: Victor Atsu Tamakloe  
  24 July 2026 8:01pm
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Ghanaian boxer Abdul Wahid Omar has suffered a first round exit from the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Wahid Omar lost via a unanimous points defeat to England's Patris Mughalzai in the men's 65kg event on Friday.

Friday night's contest was Wahid Omar's fourth Commonwealth Games appearamce, having made his debut at the 2014 event in Glasgow.

He is a two-time bronze medallist at the Commonwealth Games.

Ghana's next fight is scheduled for Sunday when Amadu Mohammed takes on Eriu Timakau of Kirati in a men's 55kg round of 16 contest.

At 5PM on Sunday, Nancy Bamfo will also face Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde in a women's 54kg round of 16 contest.

Ghana's last fight for the day is scheduled for two hours later when Adelaide Dede Abaitey faces Fiji's Jasmine Duanakamakama in a 57kg round of 16 contest.

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