Deputy Health Minister engages KATH, Kumasi South Hospital over maternal health challenges

The Deputy Minister for Health, Professor Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, has engaged management and frontline health workers at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and Kumasi South Hospital on challenges affecting maternal healthcare delivery in the Ashanti Region.

The engagement formed part of the Deputy Minister’s first-day activities in the region and focused on strengthening maternal healthcare and reducing preventable maternal deaths.

At both facilities, the Deputy Minister held discussions with hospital management and health professionals to gain first-hand insight into the challenges confronting maternal and newborn care.

The discussions focused on emergency obstetric care, referral systems, infrastructure, staffing and other factors affecting maternal and newborn health outcomes.

Health professionals at the facilities appealed to the government to expedite the completion of the Sewua and Afari hospitals, saying the two facilities would help reduce pressure on KATH and improve access to quality healthcare in the region.

The Deputy Minister assured the hospital authorities and health workers that the government remained committed to addressing the challenges affecting maternal healthcare and strengthening the capacity of health facilities to provide timely and quality care.

She also toured the labour wards, outpatient departments and other key units at the two hospitals.

The Deputy Minister further interacted with patients on the wards to hear directly about their experiences and the care they were receiving.

The engagements at KATH and Kumasi South Hospital concluded the first day of her visit to the Ashanti Region, providing the Ministry with insights into the challenges and opportunities for improving maternal and newborn healthcare delivery in the region.

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