Regional

GNFS contains vehicle fire at Suhum Opra Mini Pub

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  13 August 2026 9:40pm
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A Mazda Demio caught fire at the Opra Mini Pub in Suhum in the Eastern Region after a welding electrode reportedly came into contact with the vehicle’s fuel pipe.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 and was swiftly contained by personnel of the Suhum Municipal Fire Station.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), a six-member firefighting crew arrived at the scene at 1:31 pm after receiving the distress call.

The firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control at 1:35 pm before completely extinguishing it at 1:56 pm.

Preliminary investigations by the GNFS indicated that the fire started while welding work was being carried out underneath the Mazda Demio, with a welding electrode coming into contact with the vehicle’s fuel pipe.

The affected vehicle, with registration number GX 7810-20, sustained partial damage in the incident.

An electrical twin cable was also partially damaged.

The GNFS said no casualties were recorded.

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