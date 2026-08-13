GNFS contains vehicle fire at Suhum Opra Mini Pub

Audio By Carbonatix
A Mazda Demio caught fire at the Opra Mini Pub in Suhum in the Eastern Region after a welding electrode reportedly came into contact with the vehicle’s fuel pipe.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 and was swiftly contained by personnel of the Suhum Municipal Fire Station.
According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), a six-member firefighting crew arrived at the scene at 1:31 pm after receiving the distress call.
The firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control at 1:35 pm before completely extinguishing it at 1:56 pm.
Preliminary investigations by the GNFS indicated that the fire started while welding work was being carried out underneath the Mazda Demio, with a welding electrode coming into contact with the vehicle’s fuel pipe.
The affected vehicle, with registration number GX 7810-20, sustained partial damage in the incident.
An electrical twin cable was also partially damaged.
The GNFS said no casualties were recorded.
Latest Stories
-
Muzic Mensah selected for Boomplay’s inaugural ‘NEXT WAVE’ Programme
4 hours
-
Prime Insight to tackle legal vacation controversy and $1million AKSA bribery case
4 hours
-
Ghanaian evacuee from South Africa dies on arrival in Accra
5 hours
-
POS Foundation raises alarm over student cohabitation, sexual harassment on university campuses
6 hours
-
Nandom NPP primary heats up as four candidates enter 2028 race
6 hours
-
Mangione admits killing healthcare CEO and pleads guilty to federal charges
6 hours
-
The Invite to The Odyssey: 12 of the best films of 2026 so far
7 hours
-
Ayra Starr on her secret relationship and teasing Stevie Wonder
7 hours
-
NPP Ashanti holds vigil in support of Wontumi as lawyers appeal conviction
7 hours
-
TCDA targets higher crop yields as farmers receive inputs
7 hours
-
Kofi Amoako Attah inducted into 11th Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame
7 hours
-
Newsfile to discuss AKSA energy deal, legal vacation and GoldBod losses
7 hours
-
Gushegu MCE says slain Yiidana was targeted as police investigate killing of chief and son
8 hours
-
President Mahama reiterates commitment to link regional capitals with good roads
8 hours
-
Ex-Cambridge professor at centre of plagiarism row found dead
8 hours