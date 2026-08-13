Luv FM High School Debate: OWASS and KOSS survive fierce Day 4 battles

The Luv FM Kel-Charcoal Toothpaste High School Debate continues to heat up, with Day 4 of the competition seeing Opoku Ware School and Konongo Odumase SHS (KOSS) secure their spots in the next round.

The two schools secured emphatic victories in their respective contests. The victories for Opoku Ware and KOSS would see Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS and Kumasi Academy bow out of the competition, bringing an untimely end to their campaigns.

The first contest of the day, Contest 7, saw two determined schools battle it out in a memorable clash. Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS went head-to-head with Opoku Ware School to debate the motion: “Ghana’s judicial system should prioritise restorative justice over punitive justice.”

Afia Kobi Ampem was tasked with defending the motion, while Opoku Ware School was determined to argue against it.

The stage was set, the atmosphere was electric, and two accomplished schools rose to the occasion, delivering a memorable showdown filled with talent, ambition, and school pride.

The principal speaker for Afia Kobi Ampem came in strongly, arguing that restorative justice was a more humane way of correcting people, especially for minor offences, rather than locking them up, potentially causing trauma and leaving them tagged as “ex-convicts.”

Opoku Ware, however, presented a firm counterargument, emphasising the need for punitive measures in dealing with serious crimes. Their principal speaker argued that society could not afford to have dangerous criminals, including murderers, freely walking the streets, citing the fear and insecurity this could create.

After an entertaining round of counterarguments and concessional rebuttals, Opoku Ware School emerged victorious by unanimous decision in this “royal derby.”

Opoku Ware secured a compelling victory by a 30-point margin, winning 233–203 against Afia Kobi Ampem. The result brought an end to Afia Kobi Ampem’s run in the competition.

An ecstatic body of Opoku Ware students spoke to JoyNews about what the victory meant to them. “We do not fear whoever comes our way. Whoever our next opponents are, get ready for a show,” a student said.

The second contest for the day truly embodied the spirit of the saying “In the arena of competition, the bold thrive and survive,” as two schools with commanding presence on the floor and a relentless approach to presenting their arguments met.

Kumasi Academy took on Konongo Odumase SHS in what proved to be an intriguing contest. The second contest featured the provocative motion: “Ghana Beyond Aid is a Fallacy.”

Kumasi Academy took the stage to defend the motion, while Konongo Odumase stood ready to oppose it. Without much delay, Contest 8 of the 2026 edition of the debate was off and running.

Kumasi Academy presented solid points about the causalities resulting from the perception and expectations surrounding Ghana being “Beyond Aid.” Konongo Odumase, however, stood ready to call Kumasi Academy’s bluff, presenting logical points of their own while also effectively rebutting those of their opponents.

The atmosphere inside the auditorium grew increasingly tense as supporters from both schools rallied behind their respective orators. After a decisive round of rebuttals, Konongo Odumase SHS sent the “AKUNINI” of Kumasi Academy packing, winning 231–213 by majority decision of the judges.

The WDS Society of the school expressed pride in their debaters, who had secured a crucial victory. “The determination of our school in this year’s competition cannot be undermined by any spirit of failure,” the WDS President of the school said.

From rebuttals to results, the contests witnessed so far only prove that the competition will continue to intensify, providing audiences with some of the best battles between equally equipped schools

With eight schools now punching their tickets into the next round, the 4 remaining schools will be looking forward to surviving the preliminary stage and advancing further in the competition on the last day of the preliminary stage.

As the debate moves forward, the stage is set for even more compelling arguments, fierce rebuttals, and unforgettable clashes between the schools' eloquent voices.

The competition is sponsored by Kelcharcoal Toothpaste, Didi Shito, Bigoo, The Seed Travelz, Serpo Mystical Pen, Verna Mineral Water, Jackson University College, Tamak, St. Ben Jewellery, Otuasekan Community Bank, and New Generation Investment Services.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.