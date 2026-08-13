Energy Minister orders encroachers on GRIDCo land to vacate or face action

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has directed individuals and institutions encroaching on the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) Right of Way to vacate the protected areas or face enforcement action.
The directive follows an inspection of emergency restoration works on the damaged Tema–Achimota 161kV transmission line near Ashaiman Middle East.
Dr Jinapor said the incident, which occurred after a fuel tanker undergoing welding works beneath the transmission line exploded, demonstrated the potentially fatal consequences of activities within protected transmission corridors.
“I have called on all persons and institutions encroaching on GRIDCo’s Right of Way to move out immediately,” he said.
“Those who fail to comply will face enforcement action in accordance with the law, in collaboration with the security services and relevant authorities.”
The Minister cited L.I. 542, as amended by L.I. 1737, which prohibits activities within protected corridors extending 15 metres on either side of 161kV transmission lines and 20 metres for 330kV lines.
He stressed that compliance with the regulations was necessary to protect lives and property and maintain the reliability of Ghana’s power supply.
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