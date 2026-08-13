Investigate Mahama relative’s alleged role in AKSA deal – Manhyia South MP

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The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has called for a thorough investigation into the alleged involvement of a relative of President John Dramani Mahama in the AKSA Energy power project.
Mr Awuah said investigators must establish the identity of the person described in United States court proceedings as a relative of then-President Mahama, as well as the individual’s alleged role in the transaction.
Speaking on Joy FM's Top Story on Thursday, August 13, he said the investigation should determine the nature of the person’s relationship with President Mahama, the company or entity with which the individual was associated, and whether the person played any role in the approval of the AKSA project.
“The Ghanaian public deserves to know who this person was. What was the person's relationship with President John Dramani Mahama? What company or entity was the person associated with? What role did the person play in the AKSA transaction?” he asked.
The NPP MP further demanded clarification on whether the alleged relative received any payment in connection with the transaction.
“If the person received money, how much did the person receive and for what purpose?” he asked.
According to Mr Awuah, answering these questions is necessary to determine whether the alleged individual had any financial interest in the AKSA deal or exercised influence over the project’s approval.
He said the issue raised concerns similar to those surrounding the Airbus controversy, where a person described in court records as a close relative of a high-ranking Ghanaian official featured in proceedings.
Mr Awuah therefore called for the matter to be investigated based on evidence rather than political affiliation.
His comments come amid renewed scrutiny of the AKSA Energy power project following the conviction in the United States of former Goldman Sachs banker and former Tema Oil Refinery Managing Director Asante Kwaku Berko in a bribery and money-laundering case linked to the project.
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