You don’t build a house of God this way – Ayine criticises National Cathedral project

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has questioned the approach adopted in the construction of the National Cathedral, saying the project should not have been handled in the manner it was pursued.

Dr Ayine said the expenditure on the controversial project could have been put to other uses, including completing some hospitals under the Agenda 111 programme.

Speaking at the district launch of the Free Primary Health Care programme in Bolga East, he said a PwC report on the National Cathedral was presented to him last Friday and had informed his assessment of the project.

“The monies spent on the National Cathedral from that Report could have been used to complete some Agenda 111 Hospitals,” Dr Ayine said.

He was speaking during President John Dramani Mahama’s two-day “Resetting Ghana Tour” of the Upper East Region when he made the broader criticism, stating: “You don’t build a house of God in the manner in which they went about it.”

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