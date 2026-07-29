Davis Ansah Opoku welcomes Supreme Court ruling on OSP, AG powers

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision affirming the constitutional roles of both the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Attorney-General, describing the ruling as an important step in strengthening Ghana's governance architecture.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 29, Mr Opoku said the Office of the Special Prosecutor has a distinct and critical responsibility in the country's anti-corruption efforts, while also stressing the importance of the Attorney-General exercising constitutional powers in a responsible manner and in the national interest.
"The Office of the Special Prosecutor has a unique and indispensable role to play in Ghana's fight against corruption. At the same time, the Attorney-General's constitutional powers must be exercised responsibly and in the national interest," the Vice Chairman of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee stated.
The Mpraeso MP further indicated that the exercise of the Attorney-General's power of nolle prosequi would remain under public scrutiny, arguing that its application would serve as a key indicator of the government's commitment to fighting corruption.
"As citizens, we will also be watching how the power of nolle prosequi is exercised. The use—or abuse—of that constitutional power will ultimately be a true test of any government's commitment to the fight against corruption," he said.
Mr Opoku also called on Ghanaians to allow state institutions to perform their constitutional mandates without interference.
"Let us allow our state institutions to perform their constitutional mandates independently, responsibly, and in accordance with the law. A stronger Ghana depends on stronger institutions," he added.
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