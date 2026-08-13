Parts of Greater Accra to experience power cuts as GRIDCo repairs damaged transmission line

Audio By Carbonatix
Some parts of the Greater Accra Region will experience temporary interruptions in power supply this weekend as restoration and planned maintenance works are carried out on the damaged Tema–Achimota 161kV transmission line.
Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, said the planned maintenance would take a few hours and was necessary to facilitate the restoration works safely.
The transmission line was damaged near Ashaiman Middle East after a fuel tanker undergoing welding works beneath the line exploded, sending part of the tanker more than 300 metres into a transmission tower and compromising its structural integrity.
Dr Jinapor appealed to residents who may be affected by the temporary power interruptions to bear with the authorities, stressing that the shutdown would support efforts to restore the safety and reliability of the transmission system.
“These interruptions will be necessary to facilitate the works and ensure the safety and reliability of the transmission system,” he said.
Dr Jinapor also reiterated the need for the public to keep away from protected transmission corridors, warning that encroachment and unauthorised activities could endanger lives and damage critical infrastructure.
“We must protect these critical transmission corridors to safeguard lives, property and the reliability of Ghana’s power supply,” he added.
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