GRIDCo begins restoration after early morning power system disturbance hits national grid

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has begun restoration efforts after a power system disturbance affected the National Interconnected Transmission System in the early hours of Wednesday, July 29.
According to GRIDCo, the incident occurred at about 3:11 a.m. and resulted in the simultaneous tripping of some generating plants across the national power system, leading to interruptions in electricity supply.
In a statement, the company said its engineers and system operators have activated established restoration procedures to return power to affected customers.
“GRIDCo has activated its established system restoration procedures. Our engineers and system operators are working continuously, in close collaboration with power sector stakeholders, to restore power within the shortest time possible without compromising safety.”
The power transmission company said a technical investigation has also commenced to determine the exact cause of the disturbance.
“At the same time, a comprehensive technical investigation has commenced to determine the precise cause of this system event.”
GRIDCo apologised to the public for the inconvenience caused by the interruption and assured customers that efforts were ongoing to restore electricity supply safely and quickly.
“GRIDCo sincerely apologises for the inconvenience and appreciates the patience and understanding of the public during this period.”
The company added that it would provide further updates as more information becomes available.
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