GRIDCo, ECG temporarily shut down Mallam and Achimota substations over flood risk 

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have announced the temporary shutdown of the Mallam and Achimota primary substations following severe flooding caused by heavy rains in parts of the Greater Accra Region.
In a joint statement, the two power utilities said the precautionary measure was taken in the interest of public safety after floodwaters affected critical electricity infrastructure at the substations.
They explained that the flooding posed significant risks to electrical equipment and operational personnel, making it necessary to temporarily suspend power supply until conditions are safe for restoration.
GRIDCo and ECG said they are closely monitoring the situation and carrying out detailed assessments of the impact of the flooding on the transmission and distribution network.
They cautioned that as the heavy rains and flooding persist, power supply may also be temporarily interrupted in other affected areas where safety risks are identified.
The utilities urged members of the public to exercise extreme caution and promptly report any fallen electricity poles, exposed or fallen power lines, flooded electrical installations, or any other electricity-related hazards to the nearest ECG office or through the company’s customer service channels.
They said timely reporting would support rapid response efforts and help protect lives and property.
GRIDCo and ECG apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused and expressed appreciation for their patience and understanding.
They assured the public that every effort would be made to restore electricity supply as soon as weather conditions improve and it is safe to resume operations.
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