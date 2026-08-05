PUWU urges government to retain public ownership of ECG, NEDCo  

Audio By Carbonatix
The Public Utilities Workers Union (PUWU) has urged the government to retain public ownership of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) while pursuing reforms to improve their performance.
The Union said operational and financial challenges confronting the two state-owned electricity distribution companies could be addressed through internal reforms rather than private sector participation.
The call was contained in a statement signed by Timothy Nyame, General Secretary of PUWU, following the government's appointment of a transaction advisor to facilitate the proposed private sector participation (PSP) process.
The statement said the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition had engaged stakeholders, including PUWU, and requested the union to submit alternative proposals to address challenges facing ECG and NEDCo.
It said the Union subsequently submitted a detailed position paper opposing the proposed PSP arrangement and outlining measures to improve the operational and financial performance of the two utilities.
According to the statement, the ministry had not acknowledged receipt of the document and had instead proceeded to appoint a transaction advisor, who was holding meetings to advance the PSP process.
The Union said the development suggested that decisions on the proposed arrangement had already been taken despite ongoing engagements with organised labour and other stakeholders.
It also accused the government of acting in bad faith by proceeding with the process without adequately considering the union's alternative proposals.
The statement identified political interference in management and procurement processes, the appointment of non-technical board members, uncoordinated implementation of the Self-Help Electrification Programme, foreign exchange losses, the reclassification of bulk customers, and weak accountability mechanisms as some of the key challenges confronting ECG and NEDCo.
PUWU said its recommendations were aimed at improving operational efficiency, ensuring financial sustainability, and strengthening accountability within the two companies.
The Union said previous privatisation efforts in Ghana and elsewhere in Africa had often failed to address underlying inefficiencies and, in some instances, resulted in higher costs to consumers, reduced access to essential services and threats to employment and energy security.
It reiterated its opposition to any attempt to privatise ECG and NEDCo and said it was prepared, together with other affiliates of the Trades Union Congress, to use all legitimate means to resist the policy.
The statement said PUWU remained committed to working with the government and other stakeholders to strengthen ECG, NEDCo, and the wider energy sector in the interest of Ghana's socio-economic development.
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