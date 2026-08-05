Improve public servants’ salaries to reduce bribery – Affail Monney to gov’t

Former President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Affail Monney, has called on the government to improve the salaries of public servants, arguing that better remuneration could help reduce bribery and other unethical practices in the public sector.

Speaking on the JoyNews AM Show on Wednesday, August 5, Mr Monney said the government must critically review the remuneration of public sector workers, questioning whether the current wage structure reflects the mandate of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

"I think we should take a hard look at the salaries of public servants," he said. "We have the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, but how fair are the salaries of public servants?"

According to him, many public servants struggle to meet their basic needs because of inadequate pay, a situation that can make some susceptible to engaging in corrupt practices.

"Man must survive. Man must eat. The survival instinct pushes some of them to criminal heights," he stated.

Mr Monney was, however, quick to clarify that he was not seeking to justify bribery or corruption but rather highlighting the difficult economic realities confronting many workers.

READ ALSO: Public officials demanded bribes from nearly 7 in 10 Ghanaians in late 2025 – GSS Report

He noted that although some public officials describe money or gifts they receive as "appreciation", the root cause of the problem often lies in the poor remuneration of many public servants.

Mr Monney maintained that improving the welfare of public sector workers through fair and competitive salaries would reduce the temptation to solicit or accept bribes, strengthen integrity within the public service and ultimately improve service delivery.

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