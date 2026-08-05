Improve public servants’ salaries to reduce bribery – Affail Monney to gov’t

Audio By Carbonatix
Former President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Affail Monney, has called on the government to improve the salaries of public servants, arguing that better remuneration could help reduce bribery and other unethical practices in the public sector.
Speaking on the JoyNews AM Show on Wednesday, August 5, Mr Monney said the government must critically review the remuneration of public sector workers, questioning whether the current wage structure reflects the mandate of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.
"I think we should take a hard look at the salaries of public servants," he said. "We have the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, but how fair are the salaries of public servants?"
According to him, many public servants struggle to meet their basic needs because of inadequate pay, a situation that can make some susceptible to engaging in corrupt practices.
"Man must survive. Man must eat. The survival instinct pushes some of them to criminal heights," he stated.
Mr Monney was, however, quick to clarify that he was not seeking to justify bribery or corruption but rather highlighting the difficult economic realities confronting many workers.
READ ALSO: Public officials demanded bribes from nearly 7 in 10 Ghanaians in late 2025 – GSS Report
He noted that although some public officials describe money or gifts they receive as "appreciation", the root cause of the problem often lies in the poor remuneration of many public servants.
Mr Monney maintained that improving the welfare of public sector workers through fair and competitive salaries would reduce the temptation to solicit or accept bribes, strengthen integrity within the public service and ultimately improve service delivery.
Latest Stories
-
Jude Michelle elected second female KNUST SRC President with over 6,000-vote margin
18 seconds
-
Ghana Chamber of Mines donates GH¢2m relief items to NADMO to support flood victims
6 minutes
-
Health Ministry reveals strategy to clear backlog of over 107,000 unemployed nurses in Ghana
13 minutes
-
AJ Poundz receives prize for winning ‘Best Dressed’ at 2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards
23 minutes
-
Ghana inaugurates UNESCO Commission General Assembly to strengthen global engagement
25 minutes
-
August 6 demo date was not deliberate; NDC should stop politicising helicopter crash anniversary – Nana B
29 minutes
-
Academic City named Ghana’s leading innovation-driven university
31 minutes
-
Fire destroys Mercedes-Benz vehicle, 13 car doors at mechanic shop in Ho
35 minutes
-
Fire destroys two container shops, damages three others at Bogoso market
42 minutes
-
12 suspected illegal miners remanded after Forestry Commission swoop in Bosomtwe Forest Reserve
49 minutes
-
Guinness Ghana DJ Awards unveils ‘All Out’ as theme for 2026
53 minutes
-
NPP demo exposes hypocrisy over remembrance of 8 helicopter crash victims – NDC
55 minutes
-
Franklin Cudjoe appointed to Ghana’s Joint National-United Nations Steering Committee
56 minutes
-
South Africa plans new rules on ex-leaders’ foreign trips after Zuma’s visit to India
1 hour
-
Ga Mantse pledges support for Ghana Medical Trust Fund to improve specialised healthcare access
1 hour