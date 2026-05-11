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Police refute allegations of paper leakage, bribery in promotion exams

Source: MyJoyOnline.com  
  11 May 2026 4:34pm
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The Ghana Police Service has dismissed allegations of paper leakage and bribery in a recent police promotion examination, describing the claims as false and without merit.

In a press release issued on May 10, 2026, and signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Director-General, Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, noted that the Service said it had taken notice of a publication by The Herald newspaper alleging irregularities in the promotion exercise.

According to the statement, the Police Administration categorically denied the allegations, insisting that the examination process was credible and properly conducted.

“The Service wishes to categorically state that these allegations are baseless and without merit,” the statement noted.

The Police Service further explained that the promotion examination was conducted by the University of Cape Coast, which it described as an institution with a strong reputation and proven track record in administering such examinations with integrity.

The statement added that the Service takes serious exception to the allegations and urged the public to disregard them.

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