Czech-donated tool enables Ghana Police to recover deleted messages, trace digital evidence

Audio By Carbonatix
The Czech Republic has strengthened Ghana’s fight against cybercrime with the donation of specialised digital forensic equipment and software to the Cybercrime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.
The handover ceremony took place in Accra on May 13, 2026, as part of ongoing cybersecurity cooperation between Ghana and Czechia aimed at improving digital investigation capacity and combating cyber-related offences.
According to a statement issued by the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Accra, the equipment was presented by Chargé d’affaires a.i., Nick Ojo Omorodion, to the Director-General of the CID, Lydia Yaako Donkor.
The package included specialised hardware and forensic software intended to support investigators in handling digital evidence, analysing cyber incidents and building stronger cases for prosecution.
The tools were supplied by the Czech technology company Compelson, developer of the MOBILedit Forensic software suite widely used in digital investigations.
MOBILedit Forensic is a digital forensic platform designed for extracting and analysing data from mobile phones and smart devices. The software is commonly used by law enforcement agencies, cybersecurity professionals and forensic investigators to retrieve call logs, text messages, multimedia files and application data from devices.
The software is also capable of analysing data from applications such as WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram, recovering certain deleted files, generating forensic reports and processing backups from Android and iPhone devices.
Officials said the donated tools would improve the efficiency of cybercrime investigations and help Ghanaian investigators produce stronger evidence for use in court proceedings.
The Embassy noted that cybercrime continues to evolve rapidly and increasingly transcends national borders, making international collaboration critical in tackling digital threats.
It added that the latest support builds on previous cybersecurity engagements between Ghana and Czechia and forms part of broader efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation in cyber capacity development.
The donation comes at a time when Ghana, like many countries, is facing rising cases of cyber fraud, online scams, digital identity theft and mobile-related financial crimes, increasing the demand for advanced digital forensic capabilities within law enforcement agencies.
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