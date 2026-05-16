Gender Minister visits Makola traders following eviction protest

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has visited traders operating at the 31st December Makola Market following their protest over what they describe as a forceful eviction from parts of the market.
The traders are demanding that the government reconsider plans to demolish sections of the market for redevelopment, warning that the exercise could negatively affect their livelihoods if proper consultations and alternative arrangements are not made.
Addressing the traders during the visit, the Minister said President John Mahama had directed her to engage with them and listen to their concerns.
“President Mahama sent me here this afternoon to come and listen to your concerns and relay them to him,” she said.
The traders welcomed the Minister and expressed appreciation for her decision to engage them directly on the matter.
Some traders told the Minister they had operated in the market for over three decades and depended entirely on the business for survival.
“Some of us have been here for 30 to 40 years,” one trader stated during the interaction.
The traders also raised concerns about what they described as inadequate communication and uncertainty surrounding relocation arrangements linked to the redevelopment exercise.
According to them, assurances had previously been given regarding relocation and timelines, but they fear the current process could disrupt their businesses and source of income.
The Minister later received a petition from the traders outlining their grievances and concerns over the proposed demolition and redevelopment plans.
She assured them that the government would review the issues raised and continue engagements with affected stakeholders.
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