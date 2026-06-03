Residents evicted from Savannah Junction near Tema as private developer enforces court ruling

Audio By Carbonatix
Several residents of Savannah Junction, near Tema Community 25, have been forcibly evicted from their homes after a private developer, backed by armed security personnel, moved to enforce a court judgment declaring him the rightful owner of the disputed land.
The early morning operation saw household belongings removed from homes and left outside, as occupants were ordered to vacate properties, including four and five-bedroom houses.
Affected residents say they are devastated by the development and insist they legally acquired their plots from a previous landowner whose ownership they believed had been upheld by an earlier court ruling.
According to them, they had invested significant resources in developing the properties and were caught off guard by the latest enforcement exercise.
Some residents claimed they were not given prior notice before the court judgment was executed, leaving families scrambling to salvage their belongings.
They further argued that their decision to build on the land was based on a previous court decision which, they say, recognised the ownership rights of the individual from whom they purchased the property.
The developer, who reportedly obtained a separate court ruling affirming his ownership of the land, moved to enforce the judgment with the support of armed security personnel.
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