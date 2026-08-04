Mahama calls for stronger African Union-Caribbean cooperation and global governance reforms

President John Dramani Mahama has called for stronger collaboration between the African Union (AU) and the Caribbean, saying the 21st century presents both regions with a historic opportunity to deepen cooperation and advance their shared interests on the global stage.

Addressing a special joint sitting of the Jamaican Parliament during his state visit to Jamaica on Tuesday, August 4, President Mahama said while history had connected Africa and the Caribbean through painful experiences, the future demanded a more ambitious partnership focused on economic transformation and international cooperation.

"The 21st century presents Africa and the Caribbean with an historic opportunity," he said.

President Mahama noted that Africa's youthful population, abundant natural resources, and growing innovation ecosystem position the continent as an emerging global economic force.

"Africa is home to the world's youngest, fastest-growing population, possesses immense natural resources, and is becoming rapidly a growing centre of innovation and enterprise," he said.

He also commended the Caribbean, particularly Jamaica, for its leadership on key global issues, including climate justice, sustainable development, democracy and multilateral cooperation.

"The Caribbean and Jamaica continue to exercise global leadership on climate justice, sustainable development, democracy, and multilateral cooperation. Jamaica presents a gateway to the larger American and Caribbean areas," he stated.

According to President Mahama, the combined strengths of Africa and the Caribbean provide a solid foundation for deeper collaboration.

"Together, these two regions possess enormous human talent, cultural influence, and economic potential," he said.

The President stressed that historical ties alone should no longer define relations between the two regions, urging greater institutional cooperation.

"History has connected us, and the future now calls upon us to work together with greater ambition. We must strengthen cooperation between the African Union and the Caribbean," he said.

He further called for closer collaboration within international organisations, arguing that Africa and the Caribbean would have greater influence by speaking with one voice on major global issues.

"We must deepen our collaboration within the United Nations and other multilateral institutions," President Mahama said.

"We must coordinate our positions on issues that will define the future of humanity. Whether the challenge is climate change, reform of the international financial architecture, food security, public health, or digital transformation, our voices will carry greater weight if we speak together."

President Mahama said the partnership between Africa and the Caribbean should now be defined by a common vision for the future rather than solely by a shared past.

"The partnership between Africa and the Caribbean should therefore no longer be defined only by our shared past, but also by our shared future. It should be recognised for the future we are determined to build together," he said.

He explained that this vision informed the convening of the Accra Reset Conference, which seeks to promote reforms in global governance and international development.

"It is this conviction that inspired me to call the Accra Reset Conference recently," he said.

President Mahama said the Accra Reset reflects the belief that global institutions must evolve to reflect the realities and aspirations of the 21st century.

"The Accra Reset reflects our belief that institutions governing the world must evolve to reflect the realities and aspirations of the 21st century. Too many developing countries continue to confront structural barriers to financing, unequal trading arrangements, and inadequate representation in global decision-making bodies," he stated.

He argued that such inequalities should not determine the future of developing nations.

"These inequities cannot define our future," he said.

According to President Mahama, the Accra Reset advocates a new development model based on mutual respect, productive investment, and genuine partnership.

"The Accra Reset calls for a new development paradigm founded on mutual respect, productive investment, and genuine partnership. It seeks to accelerate industrialisation, promote value addition, encourage innovation, exercise national sovereignty over our resources, and equip our young people with the knowledge and skills to compete successfully in the global economy," he said.

"But above all, it calls for a more balanced international order in which developing countries participate as equal partners in shaping global solutions."

President Mahama reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to reforms of the global governance system, including changes to the United Nations Security Council and international financial institutions.

"That is why Ghana continues to advocate comprehensive reform of the United Nations Security Council, including permanent African representation," he said.

"It is the reason why we support reforms that give developing countries a stronger voice within the international financial institutions. And it is why we believe Africa and the Caribbean must continue to stand together in pursuit of a fairer, more inclusive, and more representative international system."

President Mahama concluded that stronger cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean would transform their historical relationship into a partnership capable of advancing global progress and shared prosperity.

"When we work together, our partnership becomes more than just a historical connection. It becomes a powerful force for global progress, for shared prosperity, and for lasting justice," he stated.

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