Repatriation isn’t an act of kindness, it’s a right – Mahama

President John Mahama has declared that repatriation for people of African descent is a fundamental right rather than an act of charity, calling on African countries to establish legal pathways for members of the global African family to return and settle on the continent.

Addressing the Jamaican Parliament on Tuesday, August 4, during his State Visit to the Caribbean nation, President Mahama said the right of return should be recognised across Africa as part of efforts to reconnect the continent with its diaspora.

“The rights of persons of African descent in the diaspora to return to the mother continent is not an act of charity or compassion. Repatriation is not an act of kindness,” he said.

“Repatriation is a right of all persons of African descent to return to the mother continent and settle or reside if they wish.”

President Mahama highlighted Ghana's efforts to facilitate the return of the African diaspora, noting that the country enacted the Right of Abode Act in 2000 to allow eligible persons of African descent to live permanently in Ghana.

He added that the government is also considering a new Homeland Return Bill, which will establish clearer legal pathways for residence and citizenship for members of the global African family seeking to reconnect with their ancestral homeland.

According to the President, the proposed legislation forms part of Ghana's broader commitment to strengthening ties with Africans in the diaspora.

President Mahama also revealed that he intends to champion the right of return across the continent if elected Chairperson of the African Union.

“This is one of the articles of the manifesto I wish to push when I become the AU Chairman, that all African nations must have a right of return for all members of the global African family,” he said.

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