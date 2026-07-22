National

Mahama urges African leaders to turn health pledges into concrete investments

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  22 July 2026 9:09pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

President John Dramani Mahama has urged African leaders to move beyond declarations and commit to tangible investments that will strengthen the continent’s healthcare systems.

Speaking at the African Union’s first Extraordinary Summit dedicated to health in Accra, President Mahama argued that achieving health sovereignty requires more than political commitments, but deliberate investments in infrastructure, local manufacturing and sustainable financing.

He said a stronger health value chain would create factories, laboratories and decent jobs for Africa’s growing youth population, especially when supported by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“Health sovereignty, it turns out, is also an industrial policy, a structural transformation agenda, and a liberation strategy.

“25 years ago in Abuja, we promised to devote 15% of our national budgets to health. That promise is now old enough to have children of its own. So the pledges we make this afternoon must be physical, not lyrical,” he stated.

President Mahama called for stronger collaboration between health and finance authorities, urging governments to ensure that health priorities receive sustained budgetary support beyond electoral cycles.

He highlighted mechanisms such as debt-for-health arrangements, solidarity financing instruments and protected budget lines as possible ways to secure long-term investments in healthcare.

According to him, investing in prevention offers significant economic returns.

“Prevention repays us ninefold. Show me a better bond in the economic markets than prevention,” he said.

The summit, he noted, would focus on key areas including local pharmaceutical and medical manufacturing, health financing, governance and leadership.

President Mahama also announced that member states would adopt a continental declaration, supported by a monitoring, reporting and accountability framework to track progress.

He called for the introduction of an annual health scorecard to allow African countries to review each other’s performance and measure commitments.

“Let us embrace that scorecard as the mark of a union that has grown confident enough to grade itself,” he said.

Using a Ghanaian proverb, "one head does not hold counsel with itself" — President Mahama emphasised the importance of collective action among African nations in addressing shared health challenges.

He expressed appreciation to African leaders for choosing Ghana as the host of the landmark health summit, describing it as an opportunity for the continent to redefine its approach to healthcare financing and sovereignty.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group