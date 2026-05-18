Lordina Mahama assures Makola traders of fair process in redevelopment exercise

The First Lady, Lordina Mahama, has assured traders at the 31st December Makola Market that the proposed demolition and redevelopment project will be undertaken with due consideration for their welfare and livelihoods.

The assurance follows concerns raised by traders over plans by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to demolish sections of the market without first securing an alternative trading space for those expected to be affected by the exercise.

The traders subsequently petitioned President John Dramani Mahama, expressing fears that the redevelopment project could disrupt business activities and deprive many of their primary source of income.

The planned demolition has generated anxiety among market women and traders, many of whom depend on the market to support their families, pay school fees and sustain businesses they have built over several years.

During a visit to the market, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey conveyed a message from the First Lady, indicating that government intends to handle the process in a humane and consultative manner.

“I came here on the instructions of our mother, Her Excellency Mrs Lordina Mahama. And being the mother she is, she asked that I come here to listen to them and then see the best way forward. The market men and women are not against the redevelopment of this place,” she stated.

She added that the concerns of the traders centred mainly on how the redevelopment would be carried out without affecting their livelihoods.

“However, they are looking at how it can be done such that they will not lose their livelihoods and that is of concern to the state as well. We are going to sit down and make sure that we make progress devoid of emotions,” she said.

Dr Lartey further disclosed that discussions had already begun with the Mayor of Accra to find an amicable solution.

“I have been in touch with the mayor, and we will continue. Within these few days, sitting down for some extra days and waiting to hear from each other will not be bad,” she added.

The 31st December Makola Market remains one of the busiest commercial centres in Accra, attracting thousands of traders and customers daily.

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