Lawrence Tetteh urges united action to drive sustainable national transformation

The renowned global evangelist, the Reverend Canon Dr Lawrence Nene Kofi Tetteh, has called for collective action to holistically address social challenges hindering the growth and future of many young Ghanaians.

The Founder and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach made the call during the 2026 National Prayer and Healing Conference at the National Theatre in Accra, under the theme: “This Nonsense Must Stop.”

He rallied political leaders, families, religious bodies and community leaders to work together to nurture responsible future leaders and build a better society.

The five-day programme, which started on May 11, brought together hundreds of worshippers, youth groups and students for intensive worship, fervent prayers and inspirational ministrations.

The atmosphere of spiritual upliftment was marked by passionate praise and worship sessions, which preceded and interspersed the messages and prayers led by Rev Tetteh and other ministers of God.

Rev Dr Tetteh said the theme was intentionally provocative to challenge society to confront negative attitudes, injustice and destructive behaviours affecting national development.

“Nonsense is something wrong or unreasonable that should not be accepted,” he explained. “This programme seeks to confront negative behaviours, societal injustices, and attitudes that hinder growth and progress.”

He said many talented and educated young people were unable to realise their potential because of unemployment, hardship and unequal opportunities.

He also expressed concern over rising cases of drug abuse, school dropouts and unhealthy lifestyles among the youth, attributing the situation to poor guidance, bad company and negative influences.

He also condemned illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, describing it as a major threat to the environment and water bodies.

The renowned evangelist also criticised societal stereotypes and unfair judgements based on people’s appearance, lifestyle or background.

“These attitudes continue to create divisions and limit opportunities for many individuals,” he emphasised.

Rev Dr Tetteh, therefore, highlighted the importance of mentorship and positive role models in shaping the future of young people.

“When young people lack mentors, role models, leaders, and father figures, they are more likely to lose direction in life,” he emphasised.

Bishop Nana Osei Darko, a prominent Christian missionary, said this year’s conference focused strongly on youth empowerment and spiritual renewal.

He said many participants were inspired and transformed through the worship sessions, prayers and motivational messages delivered throughout the programme.

Bishop Darko praised Rev Dr Tetteh for his dedication to the service of God and country, describing him as a respected international minister who had preached in more than 80 countries.

He has collaborated with renowned Christian leaders, including John C. Maxwell and Benny Hinn to win souls for the Kingdom of God.

Rev Dr Tetteh has authored several books, including Dangers of Offence, Count Your Blessings and Benefits of the Anointing.

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