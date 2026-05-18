NAIMOS cracks down on illegal mining, arrests Chinese national on Offin River

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has intensified its anti-galamsey campaign with a major operation at Dawusaso in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region, resulting in the arrest of a Chinese national and the destruction of illegal mining equipment on the Offin River.

The operation, conducted on Saturday, May 16, 2026, by the Manso Adubia taskforce, targeted illegal mining activities along the Offin River following what officials described as credible intelligence.

According to NAIMOS, operatives moved from their base to the site between 11:30am and 3:30pm, where they found several individuals, including women, actively engaged in illegal mining. However, the suspects fled into nearby bushes and surrounding communities upon seeing the taskforce.

One Chinese national, identified as Xiao Weixin, aged 41 and resident at Dawusaso, was arrested at the scene.

Items retrieved from him include an Apsonic tricycle, two Gota sets, and a Huawei mobile phone, all currently in the custody of the taskforce.

NAIMOS further revealed that the illegal miners had diverted sections of the Offin River into an artificial dam to support their operations, describing the activity as a serious environmental threat to surrounding communities that depend on the river.

During the operation, the taskforce destroyed two changfan machines mounted directly on the river by setting them ablaze to stop further destruction of the water body.

Operatives also discovered three abandoned excavators at the site, including two Caterpillar machines and one Sany excavator.

Authorities say the operators removed monitors and ignition keys before fleeing, while chassis numbers were heavily corroded, making identification difficult.

In a related development, another group of suspected illegal miners fled and abandoned a drum of diesel when intercepted along the Dawusaso road. The fuel has since been secured by the taskforce.

The arrested suspect has been transported to the NAIMOS Secretariat in Accra for further investigation and is expected to be handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service for further legal processes.

NAIMOS says the operation forms part of sustained efforts to clamp down on illegal mining activities destroying water bodies, particularly the Offin River, and has reaffirmed its commitment to restoring and protecting the environment.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.