Trade Minister engages UK, Chinese envoys on investment and economic cooperation

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, on Monday, May 11, held separate meetings with envoys from the United Kingdom and China to discuss opportunities aimed at strengthening trade, investment, and economic cooperation between Ghana and the two countries.

According to a post shared on Facebook on by the Ministry, the engagements focused on attracting foreign direct investment, boosting local manufacturing, expanding bilateral trade relations, and creating new opportunities for economic growth and job creation.

The United Kingdom High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Christian Rogg, paid a courtesy call on the Minister ahead of the Ghana–UK Investment Summit scheduled to take place in London from 1st to 2nd June, 2026.

The summit, themed “The Reset Agenda: Restoring Investor Confidence to Unlock Opportunities and Shared Prosperity,” is expected to focus on key sectors including trade, investment, infrastructure, and finance.

President John Dramani Mahama is also expected to attend the event alongside government officials, investors, and business leaders from both countries.

During the meeting, High Commissioner Rogg reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s commitment to working closely with Ghanaian authorities to ensure the success of the summit and deepen economic cooperation between the two nations.

The Minister, in response, described the United Kingdom as one of Ghana’s largest and most important trading partners and encouraged British companies to establish manufacturing operations directly in Ghana rather than relying solely on imports.

She also revealed plans by the government to establish three garment factories before the end of 2026 as part of efforts to create employment opportunities and expand Ghana’s industrial base.

According to the Ministry, the Ghana–UK Investment Summit will feature bilateral meetings, private sector engagements, and discussions aimed at strengthening investor confidence, with several potential growth partnership agreements expected to be signed on the sidelines of the event.

Later in the day, the Minister also received the newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Cong Song, who formally introduced himself and held discussions on the implementation of the Chinese zero-tariff agreement with Ghana.

The Chinese envoy further invited the Minister to participate in the Shanghai Import and Export Exhibition scheduled for November 2026, an event expected to provide Ghanaian businesses with greater access to Chinese markets and international trade opportunities.

Speaking during the meeting, Mrs Ofosu-Adjare reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to strengthening its trade relationship with China and expanding cooperation in areas of investment and industrial development.

The Minister also assured the Chinese Ambassador that the government would work to ensure the effective implementation of the zero-tariff agreement to enhance trade flows and improve market access for Ghanaian exports.

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