Africa seeks strategic partnerships, not sympathy – Mahama tells global investors

President Mahama speaking at the 12th Africa Debate in UK on June 3.

President John Dramani Mahama has declared that Africa is seeking fair and mutually beneficial partnerships rather than sympathy from the international community, as he urged global investors to take advantage of the continent's growing economic opportunities.

Speaking at the 12th Africa Debate in the United Kingdom, President Mahama positioned Africa—and Ghana in particular—as key contributors to future global economic growth, stressing that the continent is ready to engage the world based on shared prosperity and strategic cooperation.

Addressing an audience of investors, policymakers and business leaders, the President said Africa's relationship with the international community must evolve beyond traditional models that view the continent primarily as a source of raw materials.

“Let me say clearly that Africa does not seek sympathy. Africa seeks partnerships—fair partnerships, strategic partnerships and mutually beneficial partnerships,” he stated.

President Mahama argued that the continent is increasingly positioning itself as an important partner in shaping the future of the global economy and should be recognised as such.

He further emphasised the need for greater investment in value addition and industrialisation across Africa, insisting that the long-standing model of exporting raw materials for processing elsewhere is no longer sustainable.

“The era in which Africa serves merely as a source of raw materials for other nations’ industrialisation must end. The future relationship between Africa and the world must be built on value addition,” he said.

The President used the platform to encourage increased investment flows into Africa, highlighting the continent's youthful population, abundant natural resources and expanding markets as key drivers of future growth.

He noted that strategic partnerships founded on mutual benefit would help unlock Africa’s full economic potential while creating opportunities for both African countries and international investors.

President Mahama's remarks formed part of a broader effort to promote Ghana and the wider African continent as attractive destinations for investment, trade and long-term economic collaboration.

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