UK invests £6 million into scientific research and innovation in Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
The United Kingdom has committed £6 million in research and development funding to support science, technology and innovation initiatives in Ghana.
The move aimed at accelerating innovation, strengthening research capacity and promoting economic growth.
The funding commitment was announced at a high-level meeting between Ghana’s Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations and the Global Tech Director of the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).
The discussions formed part of ongoing efforts by Ghana and the UK to foster cooperation in science, technology and emerging digital fields.
The hybrid meeting assembled key stakeholders from government, academia, and other sectors, including the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, and Prof. Jerry John Kponyo, Principal Investigator and Scientific Director of the Responsible Artificial Intelligence Lab at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.
The £6 million package will support research and development activities designed to drive innovation and create new opportunities for businesses, researchers and technology entrepreneurs.
The funding forms part of a broader UK-Ghana collaboration that also includes a new partnership on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to support the development of Ghana’s national AI strategy.
The investment is expected to help strengthen Ghana’s research ecosystem by providing resources for scientific inquiry, technological experimentation and innovation-driven projects capable of addressing local and global challenges.
It will promote collaboration between research institutions, universities, technology firms and policymakers, while enhancing knowledge transfer and skills development in critical technology sectors.
The funding comes at a time the government is seeking to position the country as a leading digital and innovation hub in Africa through investments in technology, digital infrastructure and human capital development.
Officials from both countries indicated that the collaboration is intended to foster innovation, support economic growth and deepen scientific and technological cooperation between Ghana and the United Kingdom.
The recent commitment underscores increasing international confidence in Ghana’s digital transformation agenda and its potential to leverage science and technology as drivers of national development.
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