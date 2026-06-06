NDC dismisses reports of cabinet reshuffle, urges public to verify information

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the public to disregard reports circulating on social media and other platforms claiming that the government has carried out a cabinet reshuffle.

In a press statement issued on June 6, the party described the reports as deliberate misinformation and cautioned the public against sharing unverified information.

"As we all strive to curb the menace of deliberate misinformation, some individuals will stop at nothing to poison the atmosphere," the statement said.

The NDC said that any official information regarding the administration should be confirmed through the recognised government spokesperson.

According to the party, Felix Kwakye Ofosu is the official spokesperson for the administration, and the public should rely on his authorised communication channels for accurate information.

"The official spokesperson for this administration is Felix Kwakye Ofosu. Kindly verify any such information through his official channels before sharing it," the statement urged.

The party also reminded the public to exercise caution when communicating online, warning that the Cyber Security Act carries legal consequences for the spread of false information.

"The Cyber Security Act can have serious implications, so let us all be mindful and responsible in our communication," the statement added.

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