NDC announces nationwide activities for June 4 commemoration

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced a series of nationwide activities to commemorate this year’s June 4 uprising, with the party saying the event remains an important reminder of accountability, patriotism, and national renewal.

Addressing the media on Friday, May 15, the General Secretary of the NDC, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, said this year’s observance would honour the enduring ideals associated with the June 4, 1979 uprising and its impact on Ghana’s democratic development.

“And this year's observance provides yet another opportunity to honour its enduring vision for our beloved country,” Mr Kwetey said.

According to him, the commemorative activities throughout June will involve party members, traditional authorities, community leaders, youth groups, and civil society organisations across the country.

“Throughout June, the party, in collaboration with members, traditional authorities, community leaders, youth groups, civil society actors and all the cadres of the party, will undertake a series of commemorative, educational and patriotic activities across the country,” he stated.

Mr Kwetey also said the importance of commitment to the values of the party and the June 4 tradition.

“To be honest with you, every member of this party has to be a cadre of the party because true cadreship simply means understanding all the values and being able to stand for those values,” he said.

He explained that historians, politicians, seasoned party figures, and individuals directly associated with the historical events of June 4 would be invited to speak during the commemorative events.

According to him, the aim is to deepen public understanding of the uprising and the political tradition that emerged from it.

“Seasoned personalities, distinguished politicians, cadres, historians, and individuals with direct knowledge of or association with the aforementioned historical events will be invited to address participants and share valuable perspectives and experiences,” he said.

One of the key events lined up for the commemoration is a major public lecture scheduled for June 3 in the Banda Constituency in the Bono Region.

Mr Kwetey said the lecture would focus on the historical impact of the June 4 uprising and the role of state institutions in promoting accountability and serving the interests of citizens.

“The lecture will focus on the historical impact of the June 4 uprising, the role of state institutions in making sure that we are accountable to the people and that we place the people at the very forefront of everything we do,” he explained.

He added that discussions would also examine the local significance of the June 4 events to the people of Banda and the Bono Region.

According to the NDC General Secretary, the main June 4 ceremony itself will include a ceremonial flag-raising event, a wreath-laying ceremony, and the lighting of a perpetual flame.

“On June 4 itself, there shall be a ceremonial flag raising, wreath laying, lighting of the perpetual flame, and a grand durbar that will bring the people of the Bono Region to the event,” he announced.

Mr Kwetey said the activities are intended to symbolise national unity and reaffirm the country’s commitment to accountability and democratic values.

“This will symbolise the remembrance of our national unity and our enduring commitment,” he stated.

This year’s commemoration is being held under the theme: “Strengthening State Institutions: Lessons from the June 4, 1979 Uprising.”

Mr Kwetey said the theme reflects the country’s current challenges and the need to build stronger institutions rooted in service, integrity and accountability.

“This year's theme speaks directly to the current aspirations of our nation and the urgent task of national renewal,” he said.

“And this year's theme is simply to say that every institution of our country must have, underpinning it, these same values. The institutions are not meant to simply do things for themselves,” he added.

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