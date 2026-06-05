UPSA management pays courtesy call on Duncan-Williams ahead of 60th anniversary thanksgiving service

The Management of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has paid a courtesy call on the Founder of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, to formally invite him as Special Guest Speaker for the University’s 60th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service.

The visit, held on Thursday, June 4, 2026, formed part of stakeholder engagements ahead of UPSA’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

The Thanksgiving Service is scheduled to take place in September 2026 at Action Chapel International and will bring together members of the University community, alumni, partners and distinguished guests to give thanks for six decades of institutional growth, service and impact.

Leading the UPSA delegation, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, expressed the University’s profound appreciation to Archbishop Duncan-Williams for his longstanding support, counsel and spiritual guidance.

Prof. Mawutor described the Archbishop as a father figure whose prayers, encouragement and wise counsel have contributed meaningfully to the University’s development over the years.

“You have been a father figure to this University, and we are deeply grateful for your continuous support and commitment to our progress,” the Vice-Chancellor stated.

As part of efforts to strengthen the spiritual life of the University community ahead of the anniversary celebrations, Prof. Mawutor disclosed that UPSA intended to organize a four-day revival programme for students and staff. He appealed to Archbishop Duncan-Williams to support the initiative and lend his spiritual leadership to the programme.

In his response, Archbishop Duncan-Williams warmly welcomed the delegation and commended UPSA for its remarkable transformation.

He praised the University’s infrastructural development, growing student population, and increasing national and international visibility, noting that UPSA continues to distinguish itself among Ghana’s leading higher education institutions.

The Archbishop also observed that the University had sustained its vision and institutional legacy despite changes in leadership over the years.

“What is encouraging is that, despite changes in leadership, there has been continuity of the legacy and vision of the University. That is the mark of a strong institution,” he remarked.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams further commended UPSA for recognizing the place of faith and divine guidance in its development agenda, describing it as an important dimension of holistic institutional progress.

“As a relatively young university, UPSA continues to make remarkable strides. It is refreshing to see an institution that appreciates the importance of faith and divine guidance in its pursuit of excellence,” he said.

He pledged his full support for the proposed revival programme and reaffirmed his commitment to partnering with the University in nurturing academic excellence, character formation and the spiritual development of students and staff.

The UPSA delegation included Mrs Lorraine Gyan, Registrar; Prof. Emmanuel Selase Asamoah, Pro Vice-Chancellor; Prof. Samuel Antwi; Rev. Dr Stephen Acheampong, Director of the Counselling Unit; Rev. Theophilus Tetteh, University Chaplain; Mrs Aba Lokko, Director of Public Affairs; and Mr Francis Dadzie, UPSA Alumni President.

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