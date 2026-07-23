Prof. Kofi Abotsi to deliver keynote address at ECOWAS Court gathering in Dakar

Prof Kofi Abotsi

Professor Kofi Abotsi, Dean of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School, will deliver the keynote address at a high-level gathering of the ECOWAS Court of Justice in Dakar, Senegal.

The conference, scheduled for September 21 to 25, 2026, will bring together a distinguished gathering of jurists, lawyers, diplomats, judges, policymakers, political actors, civil society activists, academics and think-tanks.

The event is expected to be opened by the President of Senegal and forms part of the ECOWAS Court’s engagement with key actors and stakeholders on its work and the future of regional integration in West Africa.

Prof. Abotsi is expected to speak on the intersection between the Court’s work, justice and innovation, as well as the future of the regional integration project under the auspices of the Court.

His participation marks the second time in three years that the UPSA Law School Dean will be delivering the keynote address at the high-level gathering.

The conference is expected to provide a platform for critical reflection on the role of regional institutions in advancing justice, strengthening integration and responding to emerging challenges across the West African region.

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