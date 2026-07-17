UPSA pilots workshop at Akatsi College of Education

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), through its Research and Consultancy Centre (RCC), has begun a two-day pilot capacity-building workshop for academic staff of the Akatsi College of Education.

The programme focuses on strengthening research capacity, academic publishing, doctoral supervision, and the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in higher education.

Dr Felix Kumedzro, Principal of Akatsico, in his welcome address, expressed appreciation to UPSA’s Vice Chancellor, the RCC Director, and the UPSA team for their collaboration.

He noted that building research and grant-writing competencies among academic staff remained a strategic priority for the College.

Dr Kumedzro described the workshop as timely and significant in supporting Akatsico’s commitment to academic excellence and institutional development.

Prof Rufai Haruna Kilu, in a keynote address on behalf of Prof Alexander Preko, the Director of UPSA Research and Consultancy Centre, explained that the initiative was a pilot project involving four Colleges of Education selected out of the 49 nationwide.

Prof Kilu said two Colleges of Education from the Volta Region, namely Akatsi College of Education (Akatsico) and Peki College of Education (GOVCO), are beneficiaries.

He added that two others from the Eastern Region namely, Mount Mary College of Education and Presbyterian Women’s College of Education in Aburi are also part of the pilot project.

Prof Kilu stressed that fostering a strong research culture and improving academic productivity were critical to enhancing the quality of tertiary education.

He noted that lecturers must remain relevant in an increasingly technology-driven environment.

Prof. Kilu said the workshop would provide practical guidance on publishing strategies, ethical use of AI tools, and effective approaches to doctoral supervision.

The facilitators include Prof Kilu, Dr Adam Salifu, and Dr Timothy King Avordeh, all experienced researchers and academics from UPSA.

Day one covers sessions on research culture, academic publishing, developing publishable manuscripts, and managing doctoral studies.

Day two will focus on AI tools for teaching, research and academic writing, practical AI applications, dissertation management, and project supervision.

Participants are expected to develop individual action plans to support publication, doctoral progression, and effective research management.

The programme targets PhD students, prospective doctoral candidates, academic staff, and early-career researchers.

Expected outcomes include stronger dissertation development skills, improved supervisor-student engagement, enhanced use of AI in academic writing, better dissertation planning and completion, and practical strategies for managing research projects.

The workshop was jointly organised by the UPSA Research and Consultancy Centre and the Akatsi College of Education to strengthen institutional research capacity and promote continuous professional development among academics.

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