Legacy Expo marks 10th anniversary, positions Ghana as West Africa’s beauty and wellness hub

The main auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) came alive on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, as key players in Africa and the Middle East’s beauty and wellness sector converged for the 10th anniversary edition of the Legacy Expo.

The three-day exhibition, themed “10 Years of Impact: The Legacy Era,” marked a decade of growth for what has become West Africa’s premier trade platform for beauty, cosmetics, and wellness.

Formerly known as the Africa Makeup & Beauty (AMB) Fair, the rebranded Legacy Expo underscored its international pull this year with an impressive foreign contingent.

Turkish beauty and wellness companies dominated the show floor, joining nearly 400 exhibitors showcasing a wide range of products, many making their debut in the Ghanaian market.

Notable brands on display included Ojuvi Perfume House, AKSA Fragrance, Sora Cosmetics, Gabri, Flow 360, Makeup Kits Plus, Feel Natural, MLIT Colourbox, Frederic Patric Parfum, and Martin Lion.

In her welcome address, Rebecca Donkor, CEO of Makeup Ghana and co-organiser of the Expo, paid a glowing tribute to business partners and staff whose commitment powered the organisation’s 10-year milestone.

She described the anniversary as “the beginning of a new chapter,” anchored by a strategic partnership with Ace Group.

This partnership expands our vision,” Donkor said. “We are strengthening international collaborations, creating new opportunities for trade and investment, and positioning West Africa as a leading destination for beauty, cosmetics, wellness, and lifestyle business development.”

The collaboration has birthed a new flagship identity: Beauty, Cosmetics & Wellness West Africa.

As part of the transformation, Donkor revealed plans to take the Expo continental, with future editions rotating across selected African countries to deepen regional trade and industry growth.

Ghana, she stressed, “remains the birthplace of this bold vision.”

Delivering the keynote, Dr. Juliana Akushika Andoh, Senior Lecturer at the UPSA Department of Marketing, praised the Expo’s evolution from a conversation platform into “one of Africa’s most significant trade platforms.” “This is a powerful reminder that ideas do not become institutions by accident,” Dr. Andoh said. “Legacy Expo now links creativity to commerce, where talent meets strategy, and where young people can see that beauty and wellness is not just about appearance.” She highlighted the sector’s dynamism, noting how Ghanaian youth are building skincare brands from local ingredients, turning makeup artistry into serious businesses, and using social media to access markets once out of reach. But she also issued a challenge: “The businesses that will survive the next decade are those that understand branding, quality assurance, customer insight, packaging, finance, digital marketing, ethical practice, and consistency.

Addressing exhibitors directly, Dr. Andoh was blunt: “The next stage of African business will not be won by imitation, but by originality, excellence, and trust.

Build products that can stand on local shelves with pride and compete on international shelves with confidence. She added that academia must play its part: “Education must not only produce graduates who can explain theories, but graduates who can think, create, solve problems, build institutions, and contribute meaningfully to society.

The opening ceremony drew a high-profile audience, including Prof. Edmund Delle Chiir VIII, Founder and CEO of Rabito Clinic Limited and Board Chairman of the Expo and Ghana Beauty Awards; Mohamed Hassan Kaisamba, High Commissioner of Sierra Leone to Ghana; actress Martha Ankomah; and Madam Janet Sunkwa-Mills, Board Chair of the Beauty Business Chamber.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.