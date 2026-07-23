NACOC partners UPSA to conduct nationwide baseline survey on drug use

Audio By Carbonatix
The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has partnered with the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) to undertake a nationwide baseline survey on drug use as part of efforts to generate reliable data to guide policy formulation, prevention strategies and evidence-based interventions in Ghana.
The partnership was announced during a meeting between the management of NACOC and UPSA at the Commission's headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, July 22.
The survey is expected to provide comprehensive national data on drug use patterns and emerging trends to strengthen research, operational planning and targeted interventions.
Director-General of NACOC, Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, described the initiative as a significant milestone in the Commission's efforts to address drug abuse through research and data-driven policymaking.
He said the findings would provide credible scientific evidence to support informed decision-making and improve the country's drug control programmes.
"The importance of this baseline survey cannot be overemphasised. The findings will provide the Commission with the evidence needed to support informed decision-making, enhance our operations, and develop scientifically grounded solutions to address drug use and related challenges in Ghana," he said.
Major General Mantey also assured UPSA of NACOC's commitment to mobilising the resources and funding required to ensure the successful implementation of the nationwide exercise.
The Deputy Director-General in charge of Enforcement, Control and Elimination, Lawyer Twum-Barimah, commended UPSA for its support during the 2026 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, describing the new collaboration as another important step in strengthening the country's response to drug-related challenges.
He reaffirmed NACOC's readiness to provide the institutional support necessary for the successful execution of the survey.
Providing an overview of the project, Director of Research at UPSA, Professor Alex Preko, said the survey would cover all 16 regions of Ghana and involve about 18,000 respondents aged between 15 and 55 years.
According to him, the study will generate comprehensive national data on drug use trends to support research, policy development and targeted interventions.
Professor Preko said UPSA remained committed to contributing its expertise to the exercise and would work closely with NACOC to produce high-quality data capable of strengthening Ghana's efforts to reduce drug abuse and its associated socio-economic and public health consequences.
The partnership forms part of NACOC's broader strategy to deepen research, strengthen evidence generation and promote multi-sectoral collaboration in addressing Ghana's evolving drug situation through data-driven policies and interventions.
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