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NACOC urges public support in fight against illicit drug trafficking

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  27 July 2026 9:51am
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The Deputy Director of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Alexander Barimah Twum, has called on the public to provide authorities with relevant information to help combat illicit drug trafficking in Ghana.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, July 27, during a discussion on drug abuse among Ghanaians, particularly the youth, Mr Barimah Twum said public cooperation was critical to the success of efforts to tackle the drug menace.

He expressed concern that some individuals had chosen to collaborate with drug dealers instead of reporting their activities to the appropriate authorities.

According to him, such actions undermine the fight against illicit drugs and allow criminal networks to continue operating.

Mr Barimah Twum urged the public to change this attitude by supporting law enforcement agencies with timely information on individuals involved in drug trafficking and related activities.

"If citizens are able to open to us, if citizens are able to expose these evil doers, we can get to the root of this problem," he said.

"But when we get citizens conniving with them (illicit drug dealers), when we get citizens aiding and abetting this crime, it makes the work very difficult," he added.

He stressed that collective efforts from authorities and citizens were needed to address the growing challenges associated with drug abuse and trafficking in the country.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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