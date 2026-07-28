Navy, NACOC renew commitment to combat illicit drug trade and substance abuse

The Ghana Navy and the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) have renewed their commitment to deepening inter-agency collaboration to tackle the growing threat of drug trafficking and substance abuse in Ghana.

The commitment was made during a courtesy visit by the Director-General of NACOC, Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, to the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Godwin Livinus Bessing, at the Naval Headquarters on Tuesday, 28 July 2026.

Major General Mantey commended the Ghana Navy for its continued support towards NACOC’s efforts to combat illicit drug trafficking, particularly in Ghana’s maritime space.

He noted that NACOC’s participation in capacity-building initiatives, including Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) training and Exercise OBANGAME EXPRESS, had enhanced the Commission’s operational capabilities and strengthened efforts to disrupt drug trafficking networks at sea.

The Director-General emphasised the importance of sustained cooperation between security institutions in addressing the evolving nature of drug-related crimes.

Rear Admiral Bessing, in his remarks, stressed the need for a coordinated national response involving security agencies and other relevant stakeholders to effectively deal with drug trafficking and substance abuse.

He described the drug menace as a national security concern that requires collective action beyond traditional law enforcement approaches.

The Chief of the Naval Staff said the Ghana Navy remained committed to safeguarding the country’s maritime domain through increased surveillance and proactive measures aimed at preventing criminal activities.

He added that continuous training and stronger collaboration among security agencies would improve operational readiness and enhance Ghana’s ability to respond to emerging threats.

The meeting ended with both institutions reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation with sister security agencies and stakeholders in the fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse.

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