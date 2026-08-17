Aboboyaa Group donates two motorcycles to NACOC Ashanti Command

Audio By Carbonatix
Nana Susubiribi Aboboyaa I, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aboboyaa Group of Companies, has donated two motorcycles to the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) to support the operational activities of its Ashanti Regional Command.
A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency said the donation was aimed at enhancing the mobility and operational capacity of the Regional Command as it intensified efforts to prevent and combat substance abuse and illicit drug activities in the Ashanti Region.
Presenting the motorcycles to the Director-General of NACOC, Nana Aboboyaa I said the gesture was in recognition of the critical role played by the Commission in protecting communities, particularly the youth, from the harmful effects of substance abuse.
He noted that providing logistical support to the Commission would help strengthen its field operations and contribute to efforts to reduce substance abuse in the region.
Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, Director-General of NACOC, receiving the motorcycles on behalf of the Commission, expressed appreciation to the CEO of Aboboyaa Group of Companies for the gesture and commended him for his commitment to supporting the Commission’s mandate.
“The donation will significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the Ashanti Regional Command, particularly in areas requiring swift movement and field presence,” he added.
He subsequently handed over the motorcycles to the Deputy Commander of the Ashanti Regional Command, tasking the Command to ensure that the motorcycles were properly maintained and put to effective use in support of NACOC’s operations.
Major General Mantey further expressed appreciation to Aboboyaa Group of Companies for the partnership and called on other individuals and organisations to support efforts aimed at building safer, healthier and drug-free communities across the country.
Latest Stories
-
Trump envoy Kushner arrives in Israel after rare Hamas talks on Gaza peace plan
48 seconds
-
Burnham exchanged messages with person posing as Trump’s chief of staff
2 minutes
-
Prof. Boima calls for shift in Africa’s approach to kidney care
2 minutes
-
Stonebwoy: Afro Dancehall Pele
2 minutes
-
Chamber of Mines engages Adamus, government over revoked mining leases
19 minutes
-
Kwame Dadzie: Dear President Mahama, scrap ‘Black Star Experience’
31 minutes
-
CSA urges Ghanaians to report cyber threats
40 minutes
-
Top Zambian opposition figures arrested days after presidential vote
45 minutes
-
Agotime Kente Festival celebrates heritage, weaving and cultural identity
48 minutes
-
Mahama announces new strategy to keep galamseyers out of reclaimed forest reserves
52 minutes
-
Philip Nai: KFC Ghana and the Gh¢15 promotion; Where does corporate responsibility begin?
54 minutes
-
Ahafo Minister cuts sod for 24-hour market project in Tano North
1 hour
-
14 arrested over suspected narcotics cultivation, distribution in Upper East
1 hour
-
Lands Minister backs calls for strategic investor to revive VALCO
1 hour
-
Non-interest bonds could help finance Ghana’s hospitals, roads and schools – Dr Shaibu Ali
1 hour