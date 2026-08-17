Aboboyaa Group donates two motorcycles to NACOC Ashanti Command

Nana Susubiribi Aboboyaa I, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aboboyaa Group of Companies, has donated two motorcycles to the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) to support the operational activities of its Ashanti Regional Command.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency said the donation was aimed at enhancing the mobility and operational capacity of the Regional Command as it intensified efforts to prevent and combat substance abuse and illicit drug activities in the Ashanti Region.

Presenting the motorcycles to the Director-General of NACOC, Nana Aboboyaa I said the gesture was in recognition of the critical role played by the Commission in protecting communities, particularly the youth, from the harmful effects of substance abuse.

He noted that providing logistical support to the Commission would help strengthen its field operations and contribute to efforts to reduce substance abuse in the region.

Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, Director-General of NACOC, receiving the motorcycles on behalf of the Commission, expressed appreciation to the CEO of Aboboyaa Group of Companies for the gesture and commended him for his commitment to supporting the Commission’s mandate.

“The donation will significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the Ashanti Regional Command, particularly in areas requiring swift movement and field presence,” he added.

He subsequently handed over the motorcycles to the Deputy Commander of the Ashanti Regional Command, tasking the Command to ensure that the motorcycles were properly maintained and put to effective use in support of NACOC’s operations.

Major General Mantey further expressed appreciation to Aboboyaa Group of Companies for the partnership and called on other individuals and organisations to support efforts aimed at building safer, healthier and drug-free communities across the country.

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