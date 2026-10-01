Seychelles President leads high-level dialogue on Africa’s digital future at FALS Global Conversations in New York

Audio By Carbonatix
Dr Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles, joined a distinguished gathering of African Union leaders, policymakers, development finance institutions, investors and business executives in New York for the Forward Africa Leaders Symposium (FALS) Global Conversations 2026.
The dialogue was convened in partnership with the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) under the theme “Building the Next Frontier of Africa’s Digital Economy.”
Held at the historic Harvard Club during the United Nations General Assembly week, the high-level gathering brought together decision-makers and capital allocators from across Africa and the diaspora to explore how governance, technology, investment and regional cooperation can accelerate Africa’s digital transformation and strengthen its position in the global economy.
Participants included Amb. Selma Malika Haddadi, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission; Lerato Dorothy Mataboge, African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy; Mrs Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, Senior Vice President of the African Development Bank; Mr. Joe Mensah, Senior Vice President and Head of Ghana Unit at Kosmos Energy; and Oliver Alawuba, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UBA Group, alongside senior government officials, development finance leaders, private sector executives and governance experts. Together, they brought a diverse blend of policy, investment, financial and business leadership perspectives to discussions on advancing Africa’s digital transformation, regional integration and sustainable economic growth.
Addressing participants, Dr. Patrick Herminie highlighted the importance of ensuring that digital transformation delivers tangible benefits for all citizens, emphasizing inclusive access to technology, connectivity and opportunities that support shared prosperity across society.
Speaking on behalf of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Continental Secretariat, Chief Executive Officer, Marie-Antoinette Rose-Quatre underscored the need for stronger governance frameworks to guide the adoption of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, ensuring that innovation contributes to sustainable development, job creation and African ownership of digital value chains.
Executive Director of the Forward Africa Leaders Symposium, Hannah Awuku, said the platform continues to serve as a bridge between leadership, policy and investment action.
“Africa does not lack leadership, ideas or ambition. What is required is stronger alignment between governance, capital and implementation to unlock the continent’s full potential,” she said.
Discussions focused on four strategic priorities central to Africa’s future competitiveness: building investable digital ecosystems, advancing market access and regional integration, addressing migration through economic opportunity and digital jobs, and mobilising finance for strategic infrastructure.
The distinguished panelists examined practical approaches to strengthening e-governance, expanding digital connectivity, accelerating trade integration and creating conducive conditions for investment across the continent.
The symposium is expected to inform a forthcoming APRM study on technological diffusion, adoption and innovation in Africa, being undertaken in collaboration with the African Union Commission’s Department of Infrastructure and Energy.
Key outcomes emerging from the gathering include the forthcoming FALS Investment Playbook 2026, policy recommendations on digital transformation and infrastructure development, strengthened continental cooperation frameworks, and enhanced collaboration among governments, investors and development partners to advance Africa’s digital economy agenda.
About the Forward Africa Leaders Symposium (FALS)
The Forward Africa Leaders Symposium is a high-level convening platform that brings together Heads of State, policymakers, investors, development partners and business leaders to advance Africa’s governance, investment and integration agenda through strategic dialogue and partnership.
About the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM)
The African Peer Review Mechanism is the African Union’s voluntary self-monitoring instrument established to promote good governance, accountability, political stability and sustainable development across participating Member States.
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