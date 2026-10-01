Asutifi North Police arrest 7 in crackdown on suspected drug activities

Police in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region have arrested seven suspects and impounded several unregistered and unlicensed motorbikes during an operation targeting suspected illegal drug activities in Kenyasi.

The operation was conducted on Wednesday night at a suspected hideout in the district capital.

While seven suspects were arrested, several others fled upon seeing the police and escaped.

Addressing journalists in Kenyasi on October 1, the Asutifi North District Police Commander, Superintendent Harold Yamoah Ponkor, said the operation formed part of intensified night patrols aimed at increasing police visibility and deterring crime in the area.

Superintendent Yamoah Ponkor said the sweep was also part of a series of planned operations to dismantle suspected criminal hideouts and rid the district of drug peddlers and other groups involved in criminal activities.

He assured the public that the seven suspects would be processed for court today or tomorrow, while the police continued efforts to locate those who escaped.

He said the ongoing operations would continue as the police work to maintain security and curb criminal activities in the district.

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