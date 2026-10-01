Crime

Asutifi North Police arrest 7 in crackdown on suspected drug activities

Source: Emmanuel Adu Gyamfi  
  1 October 2026 9:27am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Police in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region have arrested seven suspects and impounded several unregistered and unlicensed motorbikes during an operation targeting suspected illegal drug activities in Kenyasi.

The operation was conducted on Wednesday night at a suspected hideout in the district capital.

While seven suspects were arrested, several others fled upon seeing the police and escaped.

Addressing journalists in Kenyasi on October 1, the Asutifi North District Police Commander, Superintendent Harold Yamoah Ponkor, said the operation formed part of intensified night patrols aimed at increasing police visibility and deterring crime in the area.

Superintendent Yamoah Ponkor said the sweep was also part of a series of planned operations to dismantle suspected criminal hideouts and rid the district of drug peddlers and other groups involved in criminal activities.

He assured the public that the seven suspects would be processed for court today or tomorrow, while the police continued efforts to locate those who escaped.

He said the ongoing operations would continue as the police work to maintain security and curb criminal activities in the district.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group