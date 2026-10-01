Carlos Queiroz sacked as Black Stars head coach

Carlos Queiroz

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the dismissal of Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the Black Stars.

The news comes following a meeting between the GFA and the Portuguese trainer after Ghana's first two games of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with the two parties mutually agreeing to part way.

Queiroz steered another poor start to AFCON qualifiers as Ghana suffered back-to-back defeats to Côte d'Ivoire and Gambia, leaving them bottom of the group.

The departure of the coach was made official on Thursday, October 1, with Queiroz putting out an official statement.

"Following discussions held in a spirit of mutual respect, the Ghana Football Association and I have mutually agreed to terminate the Service Agreement governing my role as Head Coach of the Ghana National Team, the Black Stars," the statement read.

"This was not an easy decision, but both parties agreed that, under the present circumstances, ending our professional relationship was the most appropriate course of action, with the interests of Ghana, the Black Stars and Ghanaian football above everything else.

"It has been an honour to serve Ghana and the Black Stars. I sincerely thank the Ghana Football Association and particularly its President for their trust and for the opportunity to lead such a proud football nation.

"I came to Ghana determined to help build a stronger future for the Black Stars and support the development of the country’s talent. Despite our commitment and efforts, the necessary conditions were not fully established, and our recent performance added to the decision to bring this journey to an end.

"I leave with respect, gratitude and pride.

"I thank my technical staff and everyone who supported us, particularly since the start of our work, preparing World Cup 2026.

"Above all, I pay tribute to the players of the Black Stars. Thank you to all of them who represented Ghana with courage, commitment and pride. You fought for your country and carried the hopes of millions.

"Believe in these players. Protect them. Support them.

"The talent and potential are there. With unity, support and the right environment, this generation can achieve great things for Ghana.

"To the Ghanaian people and all Black Stars supporters, thank you for your passion, support and warmth. I will always carry Ghana with me with respect and affection.

"Ghana comes first. The Black Stars come first. Ghanaian football comes first.

"Thank you, Ghana.

"To the Future."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.