QNET condemns misuse of its name in fraudulent recruitment schemes

QNET has condemned the alleged misuse of its name by criminal networks involved in fraudulent recruitment schemes in Ghana and other parts of West Africa.

The international lifestyle and wellness company says it does not offer employment, overseas jobs, visa processing, travel arrangements, investment opportunities or guaranteed income.

The clarification follows recent operations by Ghanaian authorities involving people allegedly recruited through schemes linked to the misuse of the QNET name.

QNET cited reports of the rescue of 251 young people during an operation by the Ashanti Regional Police in the Bohyen–Ampabame area of Kumasi.

It also referred to reported comments by the Minister for Foreign Affairs that more than 300 Ghanaians had been rescued or repatriated from Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire since the beginning of 2025 in cases described as QNET-related.

The company stressed that such activities are unauthorised and separate from its legitimate direct-selling business, which involves Independent Distributors selling QNET products.

According to the company, individuals who demand money in exchange for employment, overseas travel or other opportunities while claiming to represent QNET are acting contrary to its policies and Code of Ethics.

QNET said criminal networks have exploited its name and business model, alongside those of other businesses, to facilitate fraudulent employment schemes and alleged human trafficking.

It said law-enforcement authorities refer to the practice as “Model Q” — the misuse of QNET and other business names and business models by organised criminal networks.

The company said the practice should not be confused with its legitimate direct-selling operations.

QNET said it has been working with several stakeholders, including the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police Service, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Embassy of Burkina Faso and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

It said its cooperation with EOCO has resulted in a Memorandum of Understanding covering areas including public education, information sharing and assistance with the repatriation of victims.

QNET said similar efforts have been extended to at least 12 other countries in West and Central Africa.

Cherif Sarr, Regional General Manager for QNET's Central and West Africa Region, said the company was concerned about people being deceived through schemes using its name.

“We have zero tolerance for fraud, human trafficking or any misrepresentation of our business as an employment or guaranteed-income opportunity,” he said.

He said QNET was ready to support investigations, share relevant information within the appropriate legal framework and strengthen public education.

The company said its representatives met officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 7, 2026, to provide information about its business model, products and compliance framework.

It said the engagement also focused on measures to address the criminal misuse of its name.

QNET said it remains available for further discussions with the Ministry and other government agencies on measures to protect Ghanaians from fraudulent recruitment and trafficking networks.

The company has also launched its “QNET Against Scams” campaign in Ghana and other African markets to educate the public about recruitment scams, common fraud tactics and unauthorised use of its name.

It advised members of the public to verify claims through official channels before making payments or providing personal or financial information.

QNET said it maintains a compliance framework for its Independent Distributors and prohibits the promotion of its business as a job opportunity or the promise of guaranteed earnings.

It added that where violations by distributors are established, disciplinary action could include suspension or termination.

The company urged anyone approached with an alleged QNET job, overseas employment, visa, travel opportunity or guaranteed-income offer in exchange for payment to report the matter to the appropriate authorities and QNET.

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