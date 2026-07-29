European Union pledges €59 million under WASOP to support sustainable ocean governance in West Africa

The European Union has pledged €59 million to support West Africa’s efforts to protect its oceans, strengthen marine governance and promote sustainable use of coastal resources.

The funding, provided under the West Africa Sustainable Ocean Programme (WASOP), is expected to support 13 countries in the region as they confront growing threats including declining fish stocks, illegal fishing, pollution and climate change.

The announcement was made in Accra during a regional workshop focused on Other Effective Area-Based Conservation Measures (OECMs) and strategies to track progress towards the global biodiversity target of conserving at least 30 per cent of land and ocean areas by 2030.

Speaking at the workshop, Head of Infrastructure and Sustainable Development at the EU Delegation to Ghana, Paulina Rozycka, said the investment demonstrates the EU’s commitment to improving ocean governance, supporting a sustainable blue economy and building resilience among coastal communities.

A major component of the programme, with a budget of €17 million and implemented by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), is dedicated to protecting and restoring marine and coastal ecosystems.

The EU also praised Ghana’s establishment of the Greater Cape Three Points Marine Protected Area, describing it as an important step towards restoring fish populations and preserving marine biodiversity.

However, stakeholders warned that significant challenges remain.

Illegal fishing continues to affect conservation efforts, while pollution and environmental impacts associated with activities such as gold mining pose additional threats to coastal ecosystems.

Chief Director at the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Dr Afisah Zakariah, stressed the need for stronger regional cooperation to address challenges facing the ocean.

She said the workshop provides an opportunity for West African countries to share experiences, develop practical solutions and strengthen collaboration in conserving marine resources.

Dr Zakariah noted that ocean protection must extend beyond fisheries management to include pollution control, coastal ecosystem protection and sustainable utilisation of marine resources.

"No single country can effectively manage ocean challenges in isolation," she said, explaining that environmental pressures often cross national boundaries.

She added that protecting marine resources is critical for Ghana, where fish remains a major source of protein and the fisheries sector provides livelihoods for thousands of people while contributing to the economy.

Beyond fisheries, she noted that the ocean supports several economic activities, including salt production, transportation and other coastal industries.

Dr Zakariah also highlighted the public health importance of protecting marine ecosystems, stressing the need to ensure that fish and other seafood consumed by citizens are safe and free from contamination.

Over the three-day workshop, participants are expected to exchange best practices, develop conservation guidelines and explore ways to strengthen joint action among countries.

Discussions are also focusing on integrating conservation measures into national policies, improving monitoring systems and advancing a proposed transboundary conservation initiative involving Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria.

The EU said the success of the programme will be measured through practical interventions, stronger partnerships and measurable progress in protecting marine ecosystems.

For Ghana and other coastal countries in West Africa, stakeholders say the challenge now is translating commitments into action to ensure the ocean continues to support livelihoods, economies and biodiversity for future generations.

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