Nearly 150 migrants dead or missing off West Africa in separate incidents, UN says 

Audio By Carbonatix
Nearly 150 people died or went missing in maritime disasters off Mauritania last week. The United Nations refugee agency reported that these tragic losses occurred during incidents between July 14 and July 18 as migrants attempted to make their way to Europe.
UNHCR Reaction and Overall Figures
The United Nations refugee agency said Tuesday it is “extremely saddened” by the loss of life. The agency confirmed that 144 individuals were dead or missing following these events. Meanwhile, rescue teams successfully saved 387 people. Humanitarian workers provided critical assistance to survivors brought ashore in port cities like Nouadhibou and Nouakchott.
Conflicting Reports and Specific Incidents
Details regarding the exact scale of the disasters varied among official sources. Mauritania’s coast guard reported that 122 people went missing near the capital of Nouakchott. That specific vessel carried 160 passengers from Gambia toward the Canary Islands. The boat ran out of fuel and remained stranded at sea for 25 days. A separate incident involved a boat from Senegal that was intercepted on Saturday, where authorities rescued 179 people. Additional UN accounts noted that 143 people were feared dead or missing from the Gambian vessel alone, alongside a single recorded death from a July 14 operation. The difference in the numbers given was not immediately clear. Among the survivors were two children who lost every member of their family during the voyage and are receiving treatment in hospital, according to UNHCR.
The Atlantic Migration Corridor
Mauritania’s waters have become a major route for people from sub-Saharan Africa seeking a better life in Europe as economic opportunities remain scarce at home. The agency explained that the route toward the Canary Islands is “one of the world’s deadliest”, with long distances and unseaworthy and overcrowded boats. Officials emphasised that many vessels spend weeks at sea before help arrives. This dynamic results in numerous disappearances far from shore without survivors or witnesses.
Broader Humanitarian Response
The latest tragedies unfold against a backdrop of ongoing rescue efforts along the West African coast. Since the start of the year, authorities have recorded 17 rescue and disembarkation operations in Nouadhibou and Nouakchott. These missions brought 2,147 people safely ashore. Statistical data shows that arrivals in the Canary Islands fell 61% compared with the same period in 2025, dropping to around 4,400 as of July 15. Despite this drop in overall volume, international monitors stress that the dangers persist unabated for those who still make the journey.
Resonance Across West Africa and Local Realities
For communities across Senegal, The Gambia, and wider West Africa, these recurring maritime disasters underscore a profound regional crisis driven by domestic economic pressures and limited local employment. Civil society groups throughout the region continue to press local governments and international partners to prioritise youth empowerment, job creation, and safer economic frameworks to curb the desperate reliance on perilous Atlantic crossings.
Charting a Sustainable Future
Humanitarian experts emphasise that resolving these recurring tragedies requires addressing the complex economic and social drivers pushing individuals to undertake such hazardous voyages. Global policymakers face mounting pressure to balance rigorous border management with sustainable, legal alternatives for migration.
Latest Stories
-
Glasgow 2026: Abeku Jackson breaks national record, makes reserves list for semis in 50m backstroke
4 minutes
-
Ejisu Assembly members locked out as no-confidence bid against MCE stalls
10 minutes
-
Ato Forson says Big Push contractors not owed despite spending GH¢6.5bn of GH¢30bn allocation
25 minutes
-
Sammy Gyamfi rebuts Abena Osei-Asare’s claims linking GoldBod to BoG losses
47 minutes
-
Government will take back GHS58 million spent on Black Stars when FIFA pays World Cup appearance fee – Finance Minister
58 minutes
-
Veep joins Sister Cities’ 70th anniversary in Washington, calls for stronger Africa partnerships
1 hour
-
Why Rogers and Palmer will thrive together in Alonso’s Chelsea
1 hour
-
Tech titan ordered to pay ex-wife $644m in divorce settlement
1 hour
-
They became best friends – then discovered they were brother and sister
1 hour
-
Experts challenge culture of silence among men on mental health
1 hour
-
How is it a crime if US$279m is allocated to Gold Board? – Sammy Gyamfi questions Abena Osei-Asare
1 hour
-
UniMAC Debate champions meet Vice-Chancellor ahead of commonwealth debate competition in sydney
1 hour
-
UK retail sales get surprise boost from hot weather and World Cup
1 hour
-
Star US Supreme Court lawyer Goldstein to be sentenced for tax crimes
1 hour
-
Inconvenient Truth: When the Elephants Forget the Grass
2 hours